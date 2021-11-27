Search icon
The Future of Gaming will have a Fully Player-Driven Economy: Unhashed #20 by@musharraf

The Future of Gaming will have a Fully Player-Driven Economy: Unhashed #20

Andrew Colosimo is the CEO and Co-Founder of [XAYA], a blockchain gaming and DApps platform. XAYA is a platform and technology which allows developers to build and deploy fully decentralized game worlds on multiple blockchains. Games are designed to run unided and run in a decentralized way just like Bitcoin comes to Bitcoin. XayA’s first test or experimental project, Huntercoin, launched in February 2014, a fully decentralized simple MMO that provided true and fair play to earn gaming experience, with players earning over $10,000 a day.
Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

by Mohammad Musharraf @musharraf.
#blockchain#crypto-gaming#play-to-earn#nft-gaming#mmorpg#blockchain-gaming#xaya#non-fungible-tokens
