The Future of Desktop AR and Holographic NFTs

Sirisilp Kongsilp

Limarc Ambalina Yes, we are working on the V2 to improve the accuracy and performance.This version of Holo-SDK is a form of MVP. We are testing it with the early adopters/developers to see that there is a market for it, and to see which feature should we implement or improve. Now that we have a majors project coming up with the museums, we will be releasing an improved version soon.Regarding the quality, one of the most common issues is ghosting (seeing double image). It caused by a picture of one eye leak to another. The level of ghosting can change depending on the type of the display and type of the anaglyph glasses. For example, we find that paper anaglyph glasses produce a much better experience than more expensive plastic glasses. As for the head tracking, it depends more on the lighting environment. Using it with a light on will give much better tracking than using Holo-SDK in a dark room because the software is tracking the user from RGB images.