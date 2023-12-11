Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Future of DeFi Risk Management Lies in Building the Right Parametersby@kclofxj40v00003b6mmo3h3ih2

    The Future of DeFi Risk Management Lies in Building the Right Parameters

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The DeFi sector, built on principles of decentralization and global accessibility, faces a significant challenge in the absence of a centralized risk management framework, placing the onus of risk assessment on users. This complexity, stemming from technological vulnerabilities and economic uncertainties, necessitates a comprehensive risk management system. While smart contract risks are often addressed, economic risks, such as market manipulation, forced liquidations, and economic attacks, are gaining attention. Protocols are now introducing parameters like Max Loan-to-Value, Liquidation Thresholds, and Interest Rate Curves to mitigate risks, empower users, and ensure the safety of assets in the dynamic landscape of DeFi

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Future of DeFi Risk Management Lies in Building the Right Parameters
    A binded document titled "risk management" via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #defi-risk-management #defi-risks
    Kate Kurbanova HackerNoon profile picture

    @kclofxj40v00003b6mmo3h3ih2

    Kate Kurbanova

    An experienced Web3 startup founder, who is passionate about DeFi and actively engaged in it since its early days.

    Receive Stories from @kclofxj40v00003b6mmo3h3ih2

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Enterprise Resource Planning & Critical Infrastructure
    Published at Jan 05, 2024 by dahlbacka #erp
    Article Thumbnail
    An In-Depth Exploration of Crypto Trading Irregularities
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by oneklick #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Trading: Mastering Markets with Game Theory.
    Published at Dec 06, 2023 by imisioluwa13312 #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    Proprietary Trading: One-On-One With Dylan Loomer , Cofounder Breakout Trading Group
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by iremidepen #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!