    The Future of Blockchain Technology is Multichain Interoperability
    The Future of Blockchain Technology is Multichain Interoperability

    Sota Watanabe is a founder of Astar Network, the Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain. The motivation behind Astar is to realize Web3 for all. At this moment, blockchains are not connected and this creates unnecessary friction for the end user. The most important work for the team and Japan is Yoshitaka Amano’s CANDY Girl collection on Astar network. He is the legendary Final Fantasy artist who is now bringing his artwork to Astar's global NFT market. Other artists will bring their art to the network and further develop the NFT industry.
