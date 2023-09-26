Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Fugitive.by@suelettedreyfus

    The Fugitive.

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    There's one gun, probably more; and the others are pointing at our backdoor. — from `Knife's Edge', Bird Noises. When Par failed to show up for his hearing on 10 July 1989 in the Monterey County Juvenile Court in Salinas, he officially became a fugitive. He had, in fact, already been on the run for some weeks. But no-one knew. Not even his lawyer. Richard Rosen had an idea something was wrong when Par didn't show up for a meeting some ten days before the hearing, but he kept hoping his client would come good. Rosen had negotiated a deal for Par: reparations plus fifteen days or less in juvenile prison in exchange for Par's full cooperation with the Secret Service. Par had appeared deeply troubled over the matter for weeks. He didn't seem to mind telling the Feds how he had broken into various computers, but that's not what they were really looking for. They wanted him to rat. And to rat on everyone. They knew Par was a kingpin and, as such, he knew all the important players in the underground. The perfect stooge. But Par couldn't bring himself to narc. Even if he did spill his guts, there was still the question of what the authorities would do to him in prison. The question of elimination loomed large in his mind. So, one morning, Par simply disappeared. He had planned it carefully, packed his bags discreetly and made arrangements with a trusted friend outside the circle which included his room-mates. The friend drove around to pick Par up when the room-mates were out. They never had an inkling that the now eighteen-year-old Par was about to vanish for a very long time. First, Par headed to San Diego. Then LA. Then he made his way to New Jersey. After that, he disappeared from the radar screen completely.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Fugitive.
    writing #non-fiction #cybersecurity #books
    Suelette Dreyfus HackerNoon profile picture

    @suelettedreyfus

    Suelette Dreyfus

    Tech researcher, journalist, lecturer at University of Melbourne, specializes in tech's impact on whistleblowing.

    Receive Stories from @suelettedreyfus

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Holy Grail.
    Published at Sep 27, 2023 by suelettedreyfus #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VELOCIPEDE FEAT EXTRAORDINARY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    FEED WATER HEATING AND METHODS OF FEEDING
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by bwco #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    EXPRESSION and CHARACTER.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by leonardodavinci #treatise
    Article Thumbnail
    BREVITY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by edwinabbott #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is MevBot's Front Running Attack on Users? How to Avoid It? 🤔
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by codingjourneyfromunemployment #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!