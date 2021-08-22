Search icon
The Front Page of the Internet: How to Rank Your Website in Google News

The Front Page of the Internet: How to Rank Your Website in Google News

A Google-recommended SEO tool for websites built with Javascript to get more pages indexed & crawled by search engines. Getting your article on Google News is a great way to generate organic traffic for your website. Google has more influence than most forms of media and is trusted by over 60% of readers. Google crawls, indexes, and publishes reliable and authoritative third-party content from sources like CNN, TechCrunch, The Wall Street Journal, and BBC because they are true news publishers. Publishing original content and including accurate data points from credible sources is critical.
Prerender.io Hacker Noon profile picture

@prerender
Prerender.io

A Google-recommended SEO tool for websites built with Javascript to get more pages indexed & crawled by search engines.

