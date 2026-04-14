The Five Things I Did When I Landed a Role as a DevRel

If someone had told me early last year that I would become a DevRel before the year ran out, I would have sworn it was never going to happen. The experience I had didn't qualify me for the role, or so I assumed. DevRel, in most cases, is a senior role with a proven track record, and, to be honest, I didn't have much experience. I don't think I had ever applied for the role before. November 3rd, 2025, changed that story as I officially became a DevRel for one of the best RPC providers in Web3. A quick backstory on how I got this role: I participated in the company's writing contest, where I submitted two entries for the hackathon. The results came in, and I was one of the finalists, but didn't win the prize. I was so pained and disappointed. I remember kneeling down in the toilet and just saying, "Thank you, Jesus." Little did I know I was getting a permanent, full-time role with this company. The company reached out to me, appreciated the work I was doing, and yes, I got it. At first, I was overwhelmed. I remember I couldn't sleep the night I received my offer. But here I am today, thriving in my role from probation to becoming a full-time employee. probation to becoming a full-time employee. I know this is the case for some others too. Instead of just celebrating and doing the work, I first prayed to God to ask for direction and the wisdom to excel in my role. I decided to do these five things, which I believe will be helpful to you in your role. God 1. Study About Developer Marketing As I said, this is my first time as a DevRel, and trust me, I didn't want to mess it up or treat it shabbily. I first studied what my role entails and what is expected of me. I asked my bosses what was needed and what I needed to do. I went so far as to ask my friends who are DevRels what they do in their roles. I watched videos and also read a book called "Developer Marketing Does Not Exist" by Adam DuVander. This gave me the understanding I needed for the job, and I must say I'm thriving in it. My bosses are loving my work. 2. Carry Out Research About My Company's Products and Its Competitors This may sound funny, but yes, I always check out what my company's competitors are doing. How do they write their tutorials and videos? What kind of content do they put out there, and how can I stay at the top of my game? I'm representing a whole class brand. That is what I always tell myself, and I need to be a DevRel who is at the top. I'm representing a whole class brand 3. Improve My Coding Skills As a DevRel, you need to understand how applications are built. So I took some time to study language documentation, take courses on one of the programming languages used in the industry, Solidity, and build a project called FairPay for the course. You can check out the live demo and the repo, which explain how the product works. FairPay repo 4. Grasp My Responsibilities in Order Not to Underperform or Go Above My Responsibilities I took my time to ask a lot of questions about my responsibilities so I wouldn't underperform or overstep. This is a lesson I learned from my previous work. I took tasks I should not have taken upon myself. The moment I stopped taking them, I was labeled as "incompetent." I didn't want that to happen in this role. So I asked, and my tasks and responsibilities were explicitly clear to me. incompetent 5. Pay for Tools to Optimize My Workloads and Stay Ahead of My Deadlines Before I started working, my friend advised me to get tools, especially AI tools like Claude, and asked me to pay for them. To be honest, that is one of the tools that is optimizing my work now. I do my work better and faster. I also paid for video tools and improved my content, and I'm still going to invest more in it. Conclusion These are the things I did, and I'm still doing that are keeping me at the top of my game. Trust me, if you can implement this, it will work. I approach my job with God first, and I also work smart, not hard, to be valuable and useful in it. I hope you find it helpful. If yes, let me know in the comment section. LOVE YOU, ILEOLAMI