Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Fight on the Tower Balconyby@astoundingstories

    The Fight on the Tower Balcony

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The sensations swept me again. The room faded. Whether the watchmen came in to see a ghost of me lying there on the floor I did not know, nor did I care. I whirled into the shadows. And came in a moment out of the black silence. The office room was gone. I seemed to have fallen or floated down—how far I do not know. A triumph swept me. I was lying on another floor. I could see a doorway materializing. I was not upon the balcony as I had calculated, but within the tower room. New walls sprang around me.
    featured image - The Fight on the Tower Balcony
    media#astounding-stories#literature
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

    Receive Stories from @astoundingstories

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Holocaust
    Published at Jul 23, 2022 by astoundingstories #astounding-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa