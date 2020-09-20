The FAQs of RuboCup

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
RuboCop is a Ruby static code analyzer and code formatter which helps to track errors easily and fix minor code issues during the development process saving your time. It has many advantages and you can learn more about RuboCop on https://docs.rubocop.org/en/stable/.
Today, we will be talking about the most asked questions about RuboCop.
Answer:
How to test if at least one record exists?
Option 1: Using
.exists?
if Business.exists?(user_id: current_user.id)
# same as Business.where(user_id: current_user.id).exists?
# ...
else
# ...
end
Option 2: Using
.present?
(or
, the opposite of
.blank?
)
.present?
if Business.where(:user_id => current_user.id).present?
# less efficiant than using .exists? (see generated SQL for .exists? vs .present?)
else
# ...
end
Option 3: Variable assignment in the if statement
if business = Business.where(:user_id => current_user.id).first
business.do_some_stuff
else
# do something else
end
This option can be considered a code smell by some linters (RuboCop for example).
Option 3b: Variable assignment
business = Business.where(user_id: current_user.id).first
if business
# ...
else
# ...
end
You can also use
instead of
.find_by_user_id(current_user.id)
.
.where(...).first
Best option:
object(s): Option 1
Business
object(s): Option 3
Business
Alternative Answer:
In this case, you can use the
method provided by ActiveRecord:
exists?
Business.exists? user_id: current_user.id
Answer:
There is a way to ignore cops on a per-line basis.
There is also a way to do it via the configuration file.
Run
and it will generate a file that you can use to disable the offenses.
rubocop --auto-gen-config
The command also gives a hint on what to do to load those options.
On a line per line basis, you can enable and disable the cops as well.
# rubocop:disable RuleByName
This is a long line
# rubocop:enable RuleByName
You can also do more than one rule at a time in your code.
# rubocop:disable BlockComments, AsciiComments
By using an inline directive, the directive becomes valid only for that line, and it would look like this:
method(argument) # rubocop:disable SomeRule, SomeOtherRule
Alternative Answer:
It’s possible to define regex patterns to automatically ignore certain lines in
, so you could choose to ignore all lines starting with a
rubocop.yml
character:
#
Metrics/LineLength:
Max: 80
IgnoredPatterns: ['\A#']
This could be improved so that “indented” comment lines (i.e. whitespace followed by a
character) is also ignored if that’s what you want.
#
Note that this doesn’t account for lines of code that end with a comment, though:
some_code(that_does_something) # This line would NOT be ignored by Rubocop.
Answer:
You need to use the
modifier, which enables free-spacing mode.
/x
Like in this case:
"bar" =~ /(foo|
bar)/x
Alternative Answer:
Using %r with the x option is the preferred way to do this.
See this example from the GitHub ruby style guide
regexp = %r{
start # some text
\s # white space char
(group) # first group
(?:alt1|alt2) # some alternation
end
}x
regexp.match? "start groupalt2end"
Answer:
You can disable a bunch of lines like this:
# rubocop:disable LineLength
puts "This line is lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng"
# rubocop:enable LineLength
Or add this to your
file to increase the max length:
.rubocop.yml
Metrics/LineLength:
Max: 100
Alternative Answer:
Creating a
file (keep an eye on the initial . in the filename) in the root of your project, you’ll have a bunch of options:
.rubocop.yml
Metrics/LineLength:
# This will disable the rule completely, regardless what other options you put
Enabled: false
# Change the default 80 chars limit value
Max: 120
# If you want the rule only apply to a specific folder/file
Include:
- 'app/**/*'
# If you want the rule not to apply to a specific folder/file
Exclude:
- 'db/schema.rb'
Answer:
Assignment Branch Condition (ABC) size is a measurement of the size
of a method. It is essentially determined by counting the number of Assignments, Branches, and Conditional statements.
To reduce the ABC score, you could move some of those assignments into before_action calls:
before_action :fetch_current_category, only: [:show,:edit,:update]
before_action :fetch_categories, only: [:show,:edit,:update]
before_action :fetch_search_results, only: [:show,:edit,:update] #or whatever
def show
rate
end
private
def fetch_current_category
@category = Category.friendly.find(params[:id])
end
def fetch_categories
@categories = Category.all
end
def fetch_search_results
@search = category.products.approved.order(updated_at: :desc).ransack(params[:q])
@products = @search.result.page(params[:page]).per(50)
end
Answer:
You can add the following to .rubocop.yml:
AllCops:
Exclude:
- 'path/to/excluded/file.rb'
where the path is relative to .rubocop.yml
Alternative Answer:
From
:
rubocop/default.yml
AllCops:
Exclude:
- 'node_modules/**/*'
- 'vendor/**/*'
Answer:
The simple answer is just adding this to your Rakefile:
task test: :rubocop
task :rubocop do
sh 'rubocop'
end
Alternative Answer:
As of version
RuboCop contains a custom rake task that you can use. Just put the following in your
0.10.0
.
Rakefile
require 'rubocop/rake_task'
RuboCop::RakeTask.new
Make sure to use upper-case ‘R’ and ‘C’ or you will get a NameError.
Answer:
This is the message for the Metrics/AbcSize cop.
# rubocop:disable Metrics/AbcSize
Alternative Answer:
On your RuboCop config
Metrics/AbcSize:
Enabled: false
Answer:
Add the following to your
:
.rubocop.yml
Style/FrozenStringLiteralComment:
Enabled: false
Answer:
Pass &:key as an argument to map instead of a block.
Meaning:
my.objects.map(&:key)
Answer:
First, specify the right path for you ruby env in
as this:
Packages/User/SublimeLinter.sublime-settings
{
...
"paths": {
"linux": [],
"osx": [
"~/.rbenv/shims/"
],
"windows": []
},
...
}
After that close sublime completely and reopen it.
In Conclusion
These are the most asked questions about the RuboCop. If you have any suggestions or any confusion, please comment below. If you need any
help, we will be glad to help you.
We, at Truemark, provide services like web and mobile app development, digital marketing, and website development. So, if you need any help and want to work with us, please feel free to contact us.
Hope this article helped you.
This post was originally posted on DevPost by Truemark
