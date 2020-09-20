The FAQs of RuboCup

RuboCop is a Ruby static code analyzer and code formatter which helps to track errors easily and fix minor code issues during the development process saving your time. It has many advantages and you can learn more about RuboCop on https://docs.rubocop.org/en/stable/.

Today, we will be talking about the most asked questions about RuboCop.

11 Most Asked Questions About RuboCop

1. How to check if record exists from controller in Rails?

Answer:

How to test if at least one record exists?

Option 1: Using .exists?

if Business.exists?(user_id: current_user.id) # same as Business.where(user_id: current_user.id).exists? # ... else # ... end

Option 2: Using .present?

.present?

if Business.where(: user_id => current_user.id).present? # less efficiant than using .exists? (see generated SQL for .exists? vs .present?) else # ... end

(or .blank? , the opposite of

Option 3: Variable assignment in the if statement

if business = Business.where(: user_id => current_user.id).first business.do_some_stuff else # do something else end

This option can be considered a code smell by some linters (RuboCop for example).

Option 3b: Variable assignment

business = Business.where(user_id: current_user.id).first if business # ... else # ... end

You can also use

.find_by_user_id(current_user.id)

.where(...).first

instead of

Best option:

If you don’t use the Business object(s): Option 1

object(s): If you need to use the Business object(s): Option 3

Alternative Answer:

In this case, you can use the

exists?

Business.exists? user_id: current_user.id

2. How to ignore lines with comments?

method provided by ActiveRecord:

Answer:

There is a way to ignore cops on a per-line basis.

There is also a way to do it via the configuration file.

Run

rubocop --auto-gen-config

and it will generate a file that you can use to disable the offenses.

The command also gives a hint on what to do to load those options.

On a line per line basis, you can enable and disable the cops as well.

# rubocop:disable RuleByName This is a long line # rubocop:enable RuleByName

You can also do more than one rule at a time in your code.

# rubocop:disable BlockComments, AsciiComments

By using an inline directive, the directive becomes valid only for that line, and it would look like this:

method(argument) # rubocop:disable SomeRule, SomeOtherRule

Alternative Answer:

It’s possible to define regex patterns to automatically ignore certain lines in

rubocop.yml

#

Metrics/LineLength: Max: 80 IgnoredPatterns: [ '\A#' ]

, so you could choose to ignore all lines starting with acharacter:

This could be improved so that “indented” comment lines (i.e. whitespace followed by a

#

character) is also ignored if that’s what you want.

Note that this doesn’t account for lines of code that end with a comment, though:

some_code(that_does_something) # This line would NOT be ignored by Rubocop.

3. How to split Ruby regex over multiple lines?

Answer:

You need to use the

/x

Like in this case:

"bar" =~ /(foo| bar)/ x

Alternative Answer:

Using %r with the x option is the preferred way to do this.

See this example from the GitHub ruby style guide

regexp = %r{ start # some text \s # white space char (group) # first group (?:alt1|alt2) # some alternation end }x regexp.match? "start groupalt2end"

4. RuboCop: Line is too long ← How to Ignore?

Answer:

You can disable a bunch of lines like this:

# rubocop:disable LineLength puts "This line is lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng" # rubocop:enable LineLength

Or add this to your

.rubocop.yml

Metrics/LineLength: Max: 100

file to increase the max length:

Alternative Answer:

Creating a

.rubocop.yml

Metrics/LineLength: # This will disable the rule completely, regardless what other options you put Enabled: false # Change the default 80 chars limit value Max: 120 # If you want the rule only apply to a specific folder/file Include: - 'app/**/*' # If you want the rule not to apply to a specific folder/file Exclude: - 'db/schema.rb'

5. What is meant by ‘Assignment Branch Condition Size too high’ and how to fix it?

file (keep an eye on the initial . in the filename) in the root of your project, you’ll have a bunch of options:

Answer:

Assignment Branch Condition (ABC) size is a measurement of the size

of a method. It is essentially determined by counting the number of Assignments, Branches, and Conditional statements.

To reduce the ABC score, you could move some of those assignments into before_action calls:

before_action :fetch_current_category , only: [ :show , :edit , :update ] before_action :fetch_categories , only: [ :show , :edit , :update ] before_action :fetch_search_results , only: [ :show , :edit , :update ] #or whatever def show rate end private def fetch_current_category @category = Category.friendly.find(params[ :id ]) end def fetch_categories @categories = Category.all end def fetch_search_results @search = category.products.approved.order( updated_at: :desc ).ransack(params[ :q ]) @products = @search .result.page(params[ :page ]).per( 50 ) end

6. How to tell RuboCop to ignore a specific directory or file?

Answer:

You can add the following to .rubocop.yml:

AllCops: Exclude: - 'path/to/excluded/file.rb'

where the path is relative to .rubocop.yml

Alternative Answer:

From

rubocop/default.yml

AllCops: Exclude: - 'node_modules/**/*' - 'vendor/**/*'

7. How to integrate RuboCop with Rake?

Answer:

The simple answer is just adding this to your Rakefile:

task test: :rubocop task :rubocop do sh 'rubocop' end

Alternative Answer:

As of version

0.10.0

Rakefile

require 'rubocop/rake_task' RuboCop::RakeTask.new

RuboCop contains a custom rake task that you can use. Just put the following in your

Make sure to use upper-case ‘R’ and ‘C’ or you will get a NameError.

8. How to silence RuboCop warning on Assignment Branch Condition?

Answer:

This is the message for the Metrics/AbcSize cop.

# rubocop:disable Metrics/AbcSize

Alternative Answer:

On your RuboCop config

Metrics/AbcSize: Enabled: false

9. How to disable frozen string literal comment checking?

Answer:

Add the following to your

.rubocop.yml

Style/FrozenStringLiteralComment: Enabled: false

10. How to pass &:key as an argument to map instead of a block with Ruby?

Answer:

Pass &:key as an argument to map instead of a block.

Meaning:

my.objects.map(&:key)

11. How to fix “SublimeLinter-RuboCop not running even when enabled and RuboCop in the path”?

Answer:

First, specify the right path for you ruby env in

Packages/User/SublimeLinter.sublime-settings

{ ... "paths" : { "linux" : [], "osx" : [ "~/.rbenv/shims/" ], "windows" : [] }, ... }

as this:

After that close sublime completely and reopen it.

In Conclusion

These are the most asked questions about the RuboCop. If you have any suggestions or any confusion, please comment below.

Hope this article helped you.

Hope this article helped you.

