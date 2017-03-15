Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Fallacy of Technical Debt by@fpgaminer

The Fallacy of Technical Debt

Originally published by fpgaminer on March 15th 2017 1,083 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Technical debt happens when you take shortcuts in writing your code, so that you achieve your goal faster, but at the cost of uglier, harder to maintain code. This is because the real cost of software is time. Solving a problem today is infinitely more valuable than solving it tomorrow, so it is of the utmost importance, in any engineering project, to finish as quickly as possible. The quick and dirty code, the one with the most technical debt, achieves that. Those who solve problems quickly tend to see more success.
image
fpgaminer Hacker Noon profile picture

@fpgaminer
fpgaminer

Engineer

Technical debt happens when you take shortcuts in writing your code, so that you achieve your goal faster, but at the cost of uglier, harder to maintain code. It’s called technical debt, because it’s like taking out a loan. You can accomplish more today than you normally could, but you end up paying a higher cost later.

When it happens, most programmers do it saying “Well, I just need to get this done quick to meet the deadline. I’ll come back to fix it later.” We acknowledge that what we’re doing is a shortcut. When that “later” never happens and our company is having to spend more money to maintain the system, we know it’s because of that shortcut. We tell ourselves we’ll never make the same mistake.

So, technical debt is bad, right? We always regret it. We always wish we had gone back to fix it, or designed it better in the first place. If we had done so, we wouldn’t be paying such a high cost now. So obviously technical debt should be avoided.

This is a fallacy. The truth is, in most cases, you couldn’t have done better. This is because the real cost of software is time. All software is designed to solve a problem. Solving a problem today is infinitely more valuable than solving it tomorrow. So it is of the utmost importance, in any engineering project, to finish as quickly as possible. The quick and dirty code, the one with the most technical debt, achieves that.

Realizing this, you might think the solution to technical debt and speeding up development is to just have more engineers. Technical debt is the result of not spending enough money on programmers, right? The answer is, “too many cooks in the kitchen.” Every programmer added to a team focused on a single problem will cause the team, as a whole, to perform less efficiently. The team will hit a peak where adding more engineers doesn’t make things go any faster or better.

So, for any given problem, there is a limit to the number of engineers that can simultaneously work on it. Because of this limit, you’re faced with the same choice. Either take on technical debt to solve the problem quickly, or demand perfect code and solve the problem much later. Those who solve problems quickly tend to see more success.

That’s the fallacy of technical debt. We as programmers are often too focused on how our code looks and functions. We need to be more focused on how is our code useful.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Best Software for Dev Teams to Review as They Welcome 2022: A 2021 Highlight Reel by @jamieswift
#programming
How to Build a GraphQL Data Layer for REST Microservices by @gethackteam
#graphql
Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself by @cveasey
#web-development
3 Types Of User Communication APIs and When To Use Them by @courier
#software-architecture
Software Engineering Architectural Patterns Part1 by @marvin
#software-development

Tags

#technical-debt#software-development#software-engineering#software-architecture#programmer
Join Hacker Noon loading