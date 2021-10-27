The Ensuing Battle Between Python vs. .Net Continues

Python is an open-source, interpreted, and general-purpose programming language. It follows Java and C in terms of functionality. It is manageable and easy to learn, a language with high-level programming capabilities—websites like Python feed Reddit, Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. Being one of the most popular programming languages, Python finds great use in modern development trends such as machine learning. Additionally, if you are new to programming, Python is where you should start your programming journey.

Every day brings new advancements in technology, and now the times have changed so that only the most established are developing. With this, the capacity and quality of specialized languages ​​are also growing at a tremendous rate. It is one of the main reasons it is challenging to choose the most appropriate programming language for your next business project. It's hard to pick one out of all the innovations, and that's why this blog is designed by experts from the most trusted mobile app development company, discussing the two common programming languages ​​- .Net and Python.

Python and .Net are both popular programming languages ​​of 2021. Both are based on OOP (object-oriented programming) concepts, are easy to learn and code, and offer rapid development and excellent performance. Each of these languages ​​is dominant. Now, let's discuss which one is best for your business application and why? - Python vs. .Net. Before we dive into the differences, let's take a quick look at each one to understand the differences better. Let's get started.

.Net - Overview

C # or C-Sharp is a modern and powerful high-level programming language that strictly follows traditional C ++ and C constructs; however, it has become more improved and easier to learn. It is used to develop a large number of complex and large-scale applications. C # code can be compiled on different platforms; this object-oriented programming language has structural similarities, more in common with Java. You'll find C # powering cutting edge technologies like Microsoft HoloLens and websites like Stack Overflow.

Advantages of C #:

C # is a multi-paradigm programming language; here, the classes are grouped into one or more namespaces allowing you to create a set of reusable libraries.

1) Cross-platform applications:

Microsoft has released the new version of the C # .NET framework, which is compatible with Linux, Windows, and MAC operating systems. .NET Core provides forward-looking development, an enhanced version of .NET, which enables adaptability and scalability. Improvements are made with each subsequent version of this language.

2) Overload

C # gives the flexibility to override functions, which means having the same name but different parameters to meet other requirements of an application.

3) Garbage collection

Garbage Collector automatically maintains memory in .NET applications. It constantly removes and clears all garbage. Each time an object is called by a function, the CLR (Common Language Runtime) allocates memory with an updated graph.

4) .Net language

C # is also known as a .Net language. It's because it promotes interoperability, i.e., it can access any code written in the .Net framework. In addition, you can also access COM components, which are easier to implement than any other language.

5) Abstraction

The general purpose of abstraction is not to be tied to a particular member. In C #, this idea means that a class or method does not need to be associated with a specific instance.

6) Security

ASP.NET Core allows developers to configure and manage the security of their applications quickly. It includes features to maintain authentication, authorization, HTTPS enforcement, data protection, application secrets, CSRF / XSRF prevention, and CORS management. These security features allow you to develop robust yet secure ASP.NET Core applications. ASP.NET also provides the following authentication and authorization: Windows authentication, forms-based authentication, passport authentication, and more.

7) LINQ

Microsoft cooperation provided LINQ as a powerful component with C #. LINQ is a .NET element that enables native query processing directly in C #.

Main characteristics:

Simple, robust, and scalable.

High-level structured programming language.

Integration with the .NET framework.

Modern syntax; Easy to learn.

Rich standard library.

Type-safe code, C # does not allow untrusted casts.

Fast compilation and execution times.

C # applications:

Games using Unity

Class libraries

Web Applications, Client-Server Applications

Windows apps that run on desktops

Console applications

Web services applications

Python - Overview

Advantages of Python:

1) Data structures: Python handles the conversion of data types at runtime when the application starts. Thus, it provides dynamic execution of a program, which makes it easy to understand for programmers.

2) Readability: Python has the potential for exceptional readability and results in properly written code. It includes the PEP 8 documentation available to format the programming language.

3) Integration of third parties: With the help of the Python Package Index (PyPI), Python can integrate a large number of third-party modules.

4) Open Source: Python has an active support community that contributes significantly to the stabilization and deep exploration of a language. Furthermore, it is free to use under the GPL (a free software license).

5) Portable: In the case of system-dependent functionality, this program can run on different platforms without modifying the code.

6) Support for large libraries: Python has an extensive library, and you can experience the majority of necessary functions there, such as string operations, web service tools, internet, etc.

Main characteristics:

Python was developed under an open-source license.

Supports both structured and functional programming and object-oriented programming.

Easy to code, maintain, read and wear.

A solid, compatible, and portable standard library on different platforms such as Windows, Unix, or Mac.

It also supports automatic garbage collection.

Python applications:

Prototyping

Software development and language development

Desktop applications based on the GUI

Graphic design and games

Image processing applications

Commercial and enterprise applications

C # and Python - Comparison

Now that we have a basic understanding of these two languages, let's compare them more deeply to understand some profound differences:

1) Ease of use

VS#

C # developers typically need a basic knowledge of language constructs as functions and classes. Thus, C # is a perfect choice for anyone with experience in Java.

Python

Python does not need to know the different constructions of the language. As Python developers can learn and understand more during the development process.

2) Speed ​​of programming and development

VS#

C # offers a predefined set of libraries that can be used in a specific syntax. You can also use some tips and tricks to speed up programming in C #.

Python

Python is an extremely readable programming language that places more emphasis on coding rather than learning syntax. It has a simple syntax and requires adding a semicolon in each line of code to split the line statement.

3) Dynamic vs Static

VS#

C # is a static programming language. Therefore, it should compile written code before running any program and identify compilation errors. For example, data types must be identified before execution. Otherwise, the program will throw an exception and fail to compile.

Python

Python is a dynamic programming language and has a dynamic cast. It does not require any variable declaration, which means that the data type of the calling variables will be determined at runtime. In Python, the process is simpler and faster - it runs immediately.

4) Performance

VS#

C # is a compiled programming language that extends the compilation time of a program. As a result, writing code takes more time and effort but produces more efficiency when executed.

Python

Python is an interpreted language; therefore, its speed depends on the performer. However, it runs quickly when the program starts.

5) Application

VS#

C # is an object-oriented programming language used to develop various applications, from desktop to game development. However, when it comes to implementing machine learning applications, C # has a limited number of libraries.

Python

Python is an open-source, multi-paradigm language and an extremely popular choice for machine learning. It is used to develop highly scalable applications with famous libraries like NumPy, Pandas, TensorFlow, and many more.

6) License

VS#

C # has an official IDE, i.e., Microsoft Visual Studio paid software for large businesses and organizations. It additionally has a free version for small communities and individual developers but with limited functionality.

Python

Python is a general-purpose programming language licensed under the GPL. It is open to anyone and can be added to the Python community. It is considerably cheaper than C #, which requires licensing costs to build .NET applications.

Conclusion

Now that we finish this article, we need to have a little more clarity on the same question: Python vs. .Net (#C)? It isn't easy to choose which is best. Moreover, it is also difficult to compare because these tools are incredibly different and serve different purposes. These two high-level programming languages ​​are easy to learn and code. They offer high performance and allow the implementation of object-oriented concepts. C # is widely used in business applications, while Python is more flexible and easier to learn.

Python seems excellent for data analysis, machine learning, and data analysis, while .NET is ideal for developing scalable and robust business applications. In terms of community support and several exciting open source projects, Python is better. However, Microsoft provides much more exciting features in terms of productivity and optimization, especially with .Net Core, which is very popular.

Python may be the optimal choice if your project depends on speed and high performance. It's easy to learn, provides options for smooth cross-platform development, and offers developers a stock of useful open source libraries that speed up the development process. But, if your project needs excellent peak performance, Microsoft integration, and dependency on a library and standard syntax, C # is a better choice. Research the needs of your business and make your choice accordingly. All my wishes!

