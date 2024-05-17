Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Effects of Low Prototype Counts on ML Model Interpretability and Similarityby@escholar

    The Effects of Low Prototype Counts on ML Model Interpretability and Similarity

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMay 17th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article explores how low prototype counts can still achieve high accuracy in classifiers, highlighting the trade-offs between interpretability and activation similarity, crucial for understanding model performance and limitations.
    featured image - The Effects of Low Prototype Counts on ML Model Interpretability and Similarity
    a man talking to a robot Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Omid Davoodi, Carleton University, School of Computer Science;

    (2) Shayan Mohammadizadehsamakosh, Sharif University of Technology, Department of Computer Engineering;

    (3) Majid Komeili, Carleton University, School of Computer Science.

    Abstract and Intro

    Background Information

    Methodology

    Prototype Interpretability

    Prototype-query Similarity

    Interpretability of the Decision-Making Process

    The Effects of Low Prototype Counts

    Discussions

    The Effects of Low Prototype Counts

    During preparation for our experiments, we noticed an unexpected phenomenon for prototype similarity. In some dataset/method combinations, it was possible to achieve high classification accuracies of more than 80% with only one prototype per class. For example, TesNet was able to achieve about 88% accuracy when trained on the ImageNet subset using only 7 prototypes. In this instance, the similarity of a prototype with its activation was very low. This sheds light on some of the limitations of these methods.


    Part-prototype-based classifiers are, in the end, discriminative models. This is in contrast to how they are perceived from an interpretability standpoint. When humans look at the explanations given for the decision, they see the similarity between the prototypes and the activated regions. However such similarity is only useful to the model itself as long as it can utilize it to discriminate effectively between the classes. As long as a query sample is closer to the prototype of the correct class than all other classes, the model makes the correct decision, regardless of the actual similarity between the query sample and the prototype. When designing a model, setting the number of prototypes to a small value favors interpretability, but, on the other hand, it may adversely affect the similarity of the prototypes and their corresponding activations. Even when the number of prototypes is relatively small, to truly understand the model, it is essential to examine the similarity between prototypes and their corresponding activations (as in experiment 2), as well as the interpretability of the individual prototypes (as in experiment 1).


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #neural-networks #human-centric-ai #part-prototype-networks #image-classification #datasets-for-interpretable-ai #prototype-based-ml #ai-decision-making #ml-model-interpretability

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Thetechstreetnow

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Ethical AI and Autonomous Vehicles: Championing Moral Principles in the Era of Self-Driving Cars
    by nimit
    Mar 21, 2024
    #ethical-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Data Revolution: AI Takes the Wheel
    by liorb
    May 15, 2024
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Interpretability of Part-Prototype Based Classifiers: A Human Centric Analysis
    by escholar
    May 17, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    Analyzing HIVE Flaws and Part-Prototype Models: A Comparative Study
    by escholar
    May 17, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas