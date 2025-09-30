The Dual-Edged Sword of Vision-LLMs in AD: Reasoning Capabilities vs. Attack Vulnerabilities

by
byText Generation@textgeneration

Text Generation

September 30th, 2025
featured image - The Dual-Edged Sword of Vision-LLMs in AD: Reasoning Capabilities vs. Attack Vulnerabilities
    Speed
    Voice
Text Generation

About Author

Text Generation HackerNoon profile picture
Text Generation@textgeneration

Text Generation

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#vision-language-models#vision-llms#typographic-attacks#llm-security#end-to-end-ad-systems#reasoning-in-ai#llms#vision-llm-based-ad-systems

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories