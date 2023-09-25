Search icon
    The “Dolphin” had a good crew, not fighting men, or boarding sailorsby@julesverne

    The “Dolphin” had a good crew, not fighting men, or boarding sailors, but good working men, and that was all she wanted. These brave, determined fellows were all, more or less, merchants; they sought a fortune rather than glory; they had no flag to display, no colours to defend with cannon; in fact all the artillery on board consisted of two small swivel signal-guns. The “Dolphin” shot bravely across the water, and fulfilled the utmost expectations of both builder and captain. Soon she passed the limit of British seas; there was not a ship in sight; the great Ocean route was free; besides no ship of the Federal marine would have a right to attack her beneath the English flag. Followed she might be, and prevented from forcing the blockade, and precisely for this reason had James Playfair sacrificed everything to the speed of his ship, in order not to be pursued.
    writing #novel #adventure #hackernoon-books
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

