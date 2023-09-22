Search icon
    The Digital Transformation of Money Transfersby@sergeigorshunov

    The Digital Transformation of Money Transfers

    Remittances are a lifeline for many countries, but traditional methods are costly and outdated. As 2023 sees an anticipated $656 billion pour into lower-income nations, the spotlight turns to innovative solutions. Why the high fees? Think cash dependencies and dominant industry giants. A promising fix with speedy transactions and lower costs? Blockchain technology. With big names like Ripple and IBM diving into blockchain solutions, there's a wave of change on the horizon. Platforms like Bitbanker.org blend the best of centralized and peer-to-peer systems, offering a fresh, efficient approach.
    finance #remittances #global-remittance
    @sergeigorshunov

    Sergei Gorshunov

    CEO @ Bitbanker

