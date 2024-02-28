The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 6 Results Announced!





Welcome to the winners' announcement of the Final Round of the DevOps Writing Contest, hosted by Aptible and HackerNoon.





Many thanks to all the contributors and readers who have participated in this contest over the last 6 months. It has been such an insightful journey.





Here are key stats that illustrate the value we've created together throughout the contest:

Stories published: 261

Total # Reads: 759,334

Total reading time: 19 Days, 9 Hours, 27 Minutes





Your active participation has made this contest a success, with ripple effects leading to more opportunities for the HackerNoon community to win great prizes.





For those who couldn’t participate: Don’t Worry!





We have an ongoing contest and tons more where that came from.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the announcements! 🥁🥁🥁





The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 6 Finalists 🏆









…and the winners🏆 are:





In 1st first place, we have:





Like Dr Keys received funding from the sugar industry in his research - in many investigations, it’s important to follow the money to understand where incentives lie. The DORA team originally started doing State of DevOps reports for Puppet, a company focussed on automating IT infrastructure and now they do this work for Google Cloud. Both have a vested interest in developers being able to deploy work as quickly as possible. This does not mean however that it is the solution to all our problems.









2nd place goes to:





Discover tofuenv for OpenTofu: install and use it for adding, changing, and uninstalling OpenTofu versions with practical examples.





Congratulations @nmishin, you’ve won $1000 for your contribution!





And in 3rd place, we have:





Kubernetes operators are a powerful tool for simplifying and automating the management of your Kubernetes applications. Whether you're dealing with monitoring, storage, secrets management, or distributed tracing, there's likely a Kubernetes operator that can make your life easier.





Congratulations @gilad-david-maayan, you have won $500!





Congratulations once again to all our winners. Thank you for your hard work!





How to Claim Your HackerNoon Writing Contest Prize



Contact [email protected] and [email protected] using the email ID attached to the winner's hackernoon account.



We will validate your claim and share a form requesting your bank details for reward distribution.



You will receive your winnings in 2-4 weeks after completing the form.





Please note that you must contact us within 60 days after the winners’ announcement date.





About Aptible

Aptible’s hosting platform automates provisioning, managing, and scaling infrastructure so developers can focus on what matters: their product.

The HackerNoon writing contests primarily aim to celebrate quality content and recruit educational stories for our community. We congratulate all the finalists. However, the Editorial team can ban a writer and/or disqualify a story if we find any misconduct like plagiarism, copyright infringement, or disinformation.





