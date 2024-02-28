The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 6 Results Announced!

Welcome to the winners' announcement of the Final Round of the DevOps Writing Contest, hosted by Aptible and HackerNoon.
Many thanks to all the contributors and readers who have participated in this contest over the last 6 months. It has been such an insightful journey.
Here are key stats that illustrate the value we've created together throughout the contest:
Your active participation has made this contest a success, with ripple effects leading to more opportunities for the HackerNoon community to win great prizes.
For those who couldn’t participate: Don’t Worry!
We have an ongoing contest and tons more where that came from.
Visit https://www.contests.hackernoon.com/ to learn more.
Without further ado, let’s jump right into the announcements! 🥁🥁🥁
Bye Bye DORA: Flaws of the State of DevOps Reports by @icyapril.
How to Make AWS OpenSearch Publicly Accessible Without nginx Proxy by @kvendingoldo.
Ansible 101: Working With Facts and Templates by @cloudkungfu.
Tfblueprintgen: A Tool to Simplify Terraform Folder Setup and Provide Base Resource
Modules by @krishnaduttpanchagnula.
How to Manage Multiple OpenTofu Versions With Tofuenv by @nmishin.
Reverse Proxying — the Backbone of Microservices Architecture by @infinity.
6 Cool Kubernetes Operators and How to Use Them by @gilad-david-maayan.
Like Dr Keys received funding from the sugar industry in his research - in many investigations, it’s important to follow the money to understand where incentives lie. The DORA team originally started doing State of DevOps reports for Puppet, a company focussed on automating IT infrastructure and now they do this work for Google Cloud. Both have a vested interest in developers being able to deploy work as quickly as possible. This does not mean however that it is the solution to all our problems.
Congratulations @icyapril, you’re $1500 richer!
Discover tofuenv for OpenTofu: install and use it for adding, changing, and uninstalling OpenTofu versions with practical examples.
Congratulations @nmishin, you’ve won $1000 for your contribution!
Kubernetes operators are a powerful tool for simplifying and automating the management of your Kubernetes applications. Whether you're dealing with monitoring, storage, secrets management, or distributed tracing, there's likely a Kubernetes operator that can make your life easier.
Congratulations @gilad-david-maayan, you have won $500!
Congratulations once again to all our winners. Thank you for your hard work!
Contact [email protected] and [email protected] using the email ID attached to the winner's hackernoon account.
We will validate your claim and share a form requesting your bank details for reward distribution.
You will receive your winnings in 2-4 weeks after completing the form.
Please note that you must contact us within 60 days after the winners’ announcement date.
