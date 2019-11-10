The Devils 0666 File Creation Permission

As far as I can tell, this is hard-coded into standard utilities. I straced both a touch creating a new file and a mkdir creating a new directory.



The touch trace produced this:

open( "newfile" , O_WRONLY| O_CREAT | O_NOCTTY | O_NONBLOCK , 0666 ) = 3

while the mkdir trace produced this:

mkdir( "newdir" , 0777 )

Short of coding the file/directory creation process in C, I don't see a way of modifying the default permissions. It seems to me, though, that not making files executable by default makes sense: you don't want any random text to be accidentally misconstrued as shell commands.

Update

touch(1) and mkdir(1) , among others: To give you an example of how the permission bits are hard-coded into the standard utilities. Here are some relevant lines from two files in the coreutils package that contains the source code for bothand, among others:

mkdir.c:

if (specified_mode) { struct mode_change * change = mode_compile ( specified_mode ); if (!change) error (EXIT_FAILURE, 0 , _( "invalid mode %s" ), quote (specified_mode)); options.mode = mode_adjust ( S_IRWXUGO, true , umask_value, change, &options.mode_bits ); free (change); } else options.mode = S_IRWXUGO & ~umask_value; }

S_IRWXUGO (read: 0777 ) modified by the umask_value. In other words, if the mode is not specified, set it to(read:) modified by the umask_value.

touch.c is even clearer:

int default_permissions = S_IRUSR | S_IWUSR | S_IRGRP | S_IWGRP | S_IROTH | S_IWOTH;

0666 ), which will be modified by the process umask on file creation, of course. That is, give read and write permissions to everyone (read:), which will be modified by the process umask on file creation, of course.

You may be able to get around this programmatically only: i.e. while creating files from within either a C program, where you make the system calls directly or from within a language that allows you to make a low-level syscall (see for example Perl's sysopen under perldoc -f sysopen).







