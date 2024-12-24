Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Developer's Guide to Building Linux Kernel 6.xby@atulthosar
    New Story

    The Developer's Guide to Building Linux Kernel 6.x

    by Atul ThosarDecember 24th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This blog post provides a step-by-step tutorial on compiling and booting from Linux Kernel 6.8.x. We will use a VM environment for safety. This blog post is ideal for developers and curious learners.
    featured image - The Developer's Guide to Building Linux Kernel 6.x
    Atul Thosar HackerNoon profile picture

    This blog post provides a step-by-step tutorial on compiling and booting from Linux Kernel 6.x. We will use a VM environment for safety. This blog post is ideal for developers and curious learners.


    I assume reader has basic understanding of Linux OS.

    Setting up a playground

    I am using Oracle VirtualBox v7.0 on the Ubuntu (v24.04) x86_64 Host. Download Ubuntu 20.04 iso. In Virtualbox, create a new VM machine by providing the iso image. Select Skip Unattended Installation option. This is optional, but I prefer to choose this to observe what’s going on.


    Minimum resources to allocate are -

    • 2 vCPUs
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 100 GB o Hard Disk space.


    Once finished, Ubuntu OS will boot and provide option to install it. During installation, choose minimal installation option and do not install extra third party softwares. This is because we simply don’t need these things atm.


    Post starting the VM, check the kernel version. I see following at my end.

    uname -r 
5.15.0-126-generic

uname -a
Linux kernel0 5.15.0-126-generic #136~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Thu Nov 14 16:38:05 UTC 2024 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux


    Do update and upgrade

    sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade

    Reboot the VM once above is completed.


    Install SSH Server and enable it

    sudo apt install -y openssh-server
systemctl enable --now ssh


    Now install few useful tools

    wget -4 https://raw.githubusercontent.com/simplyatul/vagrant-vms/main/tools-0-install.sh
chmod +x tools-0-install.sh
sudo ./tools-0-install.sh


    Then install the packages required to build the kernel

    wget -4 https://raw.githubusercontent.com/simplyatul/vagrant-vms/refs/heads/main/tools-0-kernel-dev.sh
chmod +x tools-0-kernel-dev.sh
sudo ./tools-0-kernel-dev.sh

    Kernel code config

    Let us now checkout stable kernel version

    git clone -4 --depth=1 --branch v6.8.12 git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git
cd linux-stable


    To build the kernel, .config file is required. This file contains kernel configurations. I have used my host’s config file for this

    # Copy /boot/config-6.8.0-48-generic from my host PC to VM's /tmp directory

cp /tmp/config-6.8.0-48-generic .config


    Now do menuconfig

    make menuconfig

# Make following changes
# General Setup -> Kernel .config support => Make it *
# General Setup -> Kernel .config support -> Enable access to .config through /proc/config.gz => Select it
# General Setup -> Local version - append to kernel release => Enter -at-bl0 (Or put some identifier of your choice)

# Exit and Save


    Disable following options

    scripts/config --disable SYSTEM_TRUSTED_KEYS
scripts/config --disable SYSTEM_REVOCATION_KEYS

# Note => while "make" command is running, if any certificate related question arises, then simply hit Enter.

    Kernel build

    Gr8, all config is done. Time to build the kernel

    time make -j6 2>&1 | tee build-0.log


    If all goes well, you should see a statement like below at the end

    Kernel: arch/x86/boot/bzImage is ready  (#2)


    Check the vmlinux file has created

    ls -lh vmlinux
-rwxrwxr-x 1 kernel0 kernel0 469M Dec 17 16:57 vmlinux

    Kernel install

    On Ubuntu, you can run following to install newly built kernel

    sudo make -d modules_install install 2>&1 | tee make-install-0.log

    Above command installs the kernel to /boot/, installs modules to /lib/modules/X.Y.Z/ (where X.Y.Z is 6.8.12-at-bld0 in our case), and updates file /boot/grub/grub.conf.


    Now update following configs in /etc/default/grub file

    GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=hidden
GRUB_TIMEOUT=0

    to

    #GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=hidden
GRUB_TIMEOUT=15

    This ensures you see boot option for 15 sec before it automatically boots.


    At end, update the grub

    sudo update-grub2


    Post reboot, you should see newly installed kernel is in action

    uname -r
6.8.12-at-bld0

uname -a
Linux kernel0 6.8.12-at-bld0 #2 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Tue Dec 17 16:56:45 IST 2024 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
# Note the version number 6.8.12-at-bld0 has suffix "-at-bld0" which we had entered during kernel code config step above.


    Note the version number 6.8.12-at-bld0 has suffix -at-bld0 which we had entered during kernel code config step above. Every time you build the new kernel, ensure to update this suffix.

    Notes

    • I used -4 option in few of the commands above. This instruct to use IPv4. This is because I was facing few issues with IPv6.

    References

    1. https://kernelnewbies.org/KernelBuild
    2. Book: Linux Kernel Programming (Second Edition) By Kaiwan N. Billimoria
    3. Kernel Workspace Setup



    Miro-Leaders
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Atul Thosar HackerNoon profile picture
    Atul Thosar@atulthosar
    !!! Software Engineer !!!
    Read my storiesAbout @atulthosar

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #linux-kernel-development #kernel #linux-guide #best-linux-distribution #linux-for-developers #windows-alternatives #macos-alternatives #build-linux-kernel-guide

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Hackernoon
    Threads
    Bsky

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Bash Aliases: Take Them With You
    by atulthosar
    May 09, 2023
    #bash
    Article Thumbnail
    The Evolution of Prompt-Based Software Development
    by offcode
    Oct 18, 2023
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Create a 2D Character Controller in Unity: Part 2
    by deniskondratev
    Dec 08, 2024
    #unity
    Article Thumbnail
    Containerization In 2023: Strive for Maximum Modularity via the Cattle Model
    by chayka
    Oct 20, 2023
    #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Docker is dead. Long live the Unikernel.
    by jdbohrman
    Nov 01, 2020
    #docker
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas