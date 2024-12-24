The Developer's Guide to Building Linux Kernel 6.x

This blog post provides a step-by-step tutorial on compiling and booting from Linux Kernel 6.x. We will use a VM environment for safety. This blog post is ideal for developers and curious learners.





I assume reader has basic understanding of Linux OS.

Setting up a playground

I am using Oracle VirtualBox v7.0 on the Ubuntu (v24.04) x86_64 Host. Download Ubuntu 20.04 iso. In Virtualbox, create a new VM machine by providing the iso image. Select Skip Unattended Installation option. This is optional, but I prefer to choose this to observe what’s going on.





Minimum resources to allocate are -

2 vCPUs

2 GB RAM

100 GB o Hard Disk space.





Once finished, Ubuntu OS will boot and provide option to install it. During installation, choose minimal installation option and do not install extra third party softwares . This is because we simply don’t need these things atm.





Post starting the VM, check the kernel version. I see following at my end.

uname -r 5.15.0-126-generic uname -a Linux kernel0 5.15.0-126-generic #136~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Thu Nov 14 16:38:05 UTC 2024 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux





Do update and upgrade

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Reboot the VM once above is completed.





Install SSH Server and enable it

sudo apt install -y openssh-server systemctl enable --now ssh





Now install few useful tools

wget -4 https://raw.githubusercontent.com/simplyatul/vagrant-vms/main/tools-0-install.sh chmod +x tools-0-install.sh sudo ./tools-0-install.sh





Then install the packages required to build the kernel

wget -4 https://raw.githubusercontent.com/simplyatul/vagrant-vms/refs/heads/main/tools-0-kernel-dev.sh chmod +x tools-0-kernel-dev.sh sudo ./tools-0-kernel-dev.sh

Kernel code config

Let us now checkout stable kernel version

git clone -4 --depth=1 --branch v6.8.12 git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git cd linux-stable





To build the kernel, .config file is required. This file contains kernel configurations. I have used my host’s config file for this

# Copy /boot/config-6.8.0-48-generic from my host PC to VM's /tmp directory cp /tmp/config-6.8.0-48-generic .config





Now do menuconfig

make menuconfig # Make following changes # General Setup -> Kernel .config support => Make it * # General Setup -> Kernel .config support -> Enable access to .config through /proc/config.gz => Select it # General Setup -> Local version - append to kernel release => Enter -at-bl0 (Or put some identifier of your choice) # Exit and Save





Disable following options

scripts/config --disable SYSTEM_TRUSTED_KEYS scripts/config --disable SYSTEM_REVOCATION_KEYS # Note => while "make" command is running, if any certificate related question arises, then simply hit Enter.

Kernel build

Gr8, all config is done. Time to build the kernel

time make -j6 2>&1 | tee build-0.log





If all goes well, you should see a statement like below at the end

Kernel: arch/x86/boot/bzImage is ready (#2)





Check the vmlinux file has created

ls -lh vmlinux -rwxrwxr-x 1 kernel0 kernel0 469M Dec 17 16:57 vmlinux

Kernel install

On Ubuntu, you can run following to install newly built kernel

sudo make -d modules_install install 2>&1 | tee make-install-0.log

Above command installs the kernel to /boot/ , installs modules to /lib/modules/X.Y.Z/ (where X.Y.Z is 6.8.12-at-bld0 in our case), and updates file /boot/grub/grub.conf .





Now update following configs in /etc/default/grub file

GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=hidden GRUB_TIMEOUT=0

to

#GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=hidden GRUB_TIMEOUT=15

This ensures you see boot option for 15 sec before it automatically boots.





At end, update the grub

sudo update-grub2





Post reboot, you should see newly installed kernel is in action

uname -r 6.8.12-at-bld0 uname -a Linux kernel0 6.8.12-at-bld0 #2 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Tue Dec 17 16:56:45 IST 2024 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux # Note the version number 6.8.12-at-bld0 has suffix "-at-bld0" which we had entered during kernel code config step above.





Note the version number 6.8.12-at-bld0 has suffix -at-bld0 which we had entered during kernel code config step above. Every time you build the new kernel, ensure to update this suffix.

Notes

I used -4 option in few of the commands above. This instruct to use IPv4. This is because I was facing few issues with IPv6.

