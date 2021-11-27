Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Decentralized Internet and Redistribution of Power by@rohitmalekar

The Decentralized Internet and Redistribution of Power

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There is an emerging pattern in multiple industries where the setup now is skewed for the few who scale at the expense of many who got them there. If a need for change arises, the control in these organizations stays centralized with the board members, or at best with shareholders, both of which could have economic incentives at odds with the greater good. As with earlier efforts in decentralization, whether its labor unions or cooperatives, the building of decentralized Web will see its chapters of resistance. The future may not be as black and white as the past and there will be many sides for you to choose.
image
Rohit Malekar Hacker Noon profile picture

@rohitmalekar
Rohit Malekar

Building a digital studio, writing about Web 3 on Web 3 at http://bit.ly/rohit-mirror, piloting http://bit.ly/ccc-coop

Rohit Malekar Hacker Noon profile picture
by Rohit Malekar @rohitmalekar.Building a digital studio, writing about Web 3 on Web 3 at http://bit.ly/rohit-mirror, piloting http://bit.ly/ccc-coop
Blog

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Do Product Managers Do? by @rohitmalekar
#product-management
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating
How Online Learning is Decentralizing Education for the Better by @Ishan Pandey
#decentralization

Tags

#web-3.0#decentralization#dao#tech-transparency#decentralized-internet#transparency-first-institution#technology-trends#web-3-economic-infrastructure
Join Hacker Noon loading