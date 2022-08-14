The Debugging Writing Contest 2022: Round 4 Results Announced!

The First place goes to Common Mistakes to Avoid When Migrating by @normabramovitz. In the SECOND place, we have “How Observability and Monitoring Produce Better Software” by @lucidsamuel. The THIRD place goes to “How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXI] by @mcsee.”

Heyo! Here we are with the Round 4 of the Debugging Writing Contest powered by Sentry and HackerNoon!





Like our other writing contests, we are giving out monthly prizes for the very best HackerNoon debugging, monitoring, and performance stories. A $1,000 prize pool is up every month, with $500 going to the writer of the best article.

Note: Solved a Software Performance Issue? Share Your Story and Win $$$.

Debugging Writing Contest Round 4 Nominations 🔥

We’ve picked our winners by taking the 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. HackerNoon’s editorial team then voted, picking the top three stories among them and deciding which order to place the winners.





Here are the Top 10 nominees:





Winners!

“For enterprises being able to migrate thousands of applications is an inevitable part of staying competitive. Figuring out how to achieve a successful migration is scary so let’s dive into the pitfalls to avoid.”





Congratulations @normabramovitz, you’ve won $500!! Great Job!!

“Observability is simply knowing what your users, systems, and applications are doing at any given time (data gathering) to inform you what is wrong and why it happened (tracing).”





Well Done @lucidsamuel, you’ve won $300!!

Congrats @mcsee , on winning $100!!!

Last but not least, the title of the most read article goes to @airscholar’s “Using a NestJS Application with DynamoDB and Serverless Framework on AWS”

550+ reads! Great job @airscholar!! You’ve also won $100!!





With that ends our quick announcement! Thank you to everyone who has sent in an article already, and another round of congratulations for our winners! Good luck to all the writers for next month. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly!





