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The Death of the Curious Developer

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byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 10th, 2025
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Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

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programming#programming#discussion#opinion#the-curious-dev#the-curious-developer#programming-skills#100x-dev#10x-developers

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