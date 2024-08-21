Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Death of Genuine Content Outreach: How Pitching A Guest Post Has Become a Pay Gameby@technologynews
    358 reads
    358 reads

    The Death of Genuine Content Outreach: How Pitching A Guest Post Has Become a Pay Game

    by Technology News AustraliaAugust 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    P pitching guest posts has turned into an absolute nightmare. What should be a straightforward exchange of value has morphed into a rigged game. The more you're willing to cough up, the quicker you’ll see your post live on their site. It's like being asked to pay for the privilege of doing someone else’s job.
    featured image - The Death of Genuine Content Outreach: How Pitching A Guest Post Has Become a Pay Game
    Technology News Australia HackerNoon profile picture


    Remember when content marketing and outreach were about collaboration, mutual growth, and the sharing of ideas? When you could approach a website with a guest post that was meticulously crafted, packed with value, and the kind of content their audience would devour?


    You'd spend hours researching the site's tone, audience, and content style, ensuring your post was a perfect fit. All of this effort with the simple hope that your work would be welcomed, shared, and, in return, you'd gain a valuable backlink and some well-earned exposure.


    Well, those days are gone. Dead and buried under the weight of the almighty dollar and the hyperlink commodity,


    Nowadays, content marketing, particularly the act of pitching guest posts, has turned into an absolute nightmare. What should be a straightforward exchange of value has morphed into a rigged game where the rules are clear: pay up, or your content goes straight to the trash.


    Webmasters who once embraced quality contributions now respond to pitches with one-liners that boil down to, "How much are you willing to pay for this?" The frustrating irony is that these gatekeepers of the internet often don't care about the value, originality, or relevance of your content anymore.


    All that matters is the size of your wallet. The more you’re willing to cough up, the quicker you’ll see your post live on their site—regardless of whether it even aligns with their audience's interests.


    It’s not just small-time bloggers or niche sites pulling this stunt either. Even well-established websites with substantial audiences, platforms you’d think would be dying for quality content, have jumped on the pay-to-play bandwagon.


    They’ll string you along with promises of exposure and credibility, only to drop the fee bomb after you’ve spent time writing and revising your post to meet their so-called “standards.”


    And let's not even get started on the pricing. Some of these sites are demanding exorbitant fees, amounts that are outright ridiculous when you consider that you’re essentially paying to give them free content. It’s like being asked to pay for the privilege of doing someone else’s job.


    It completely undermines the essence of what guest posting and content marketing was meant to be about—sharing knowledge, building relationships, and contributing to a community.


    The worst part? This practice is eroding trust across the board. Content creators are growing disillusioned, and webmasters who still believe in genuine collaboration are becoming harder to find, buried under a pile of pay-for-play sites that see every email pitch as an opportunity to cash in. What should be an ecosystem of mutual benefit has become a marketplace where creativity and expertise are commodified and devalued.


    So, what’s the point of it all now? Why bother spending hours writing and pitching guest posts when you know the conversation will eventually circle back to a dollar amount? The whole process has become so jaded that it's hard to even muster the enthusiasm to pitch anymore.


    It feels like every genuine effort is just another opportunity for someone to turn a profit at your expense.


    So, content marketing and outreach have lost their way. The pursuit of backlinks, visibility, and collaboration has been hijacked by greed. Until the industry remembers the true value of content—beyond the dollar signs—this once-powerful tool for growth and connection will remain a shadow of its former self.

    Claim your SEMrush All-in-one SEO tool FREE trial today

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Technology News Australia HackerNoon profile picture
    Technology News Australia@technologynews
    Australian technology news journalist. Matt, 20 years of IT systems & networking engineering + security turned Journo.
    Read my storiesTech News

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgwriting #content-writing #guest-post #content-outreach #pitching #guest-posts-pitching #content #content-creators #content-creation

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Buyer's Guide To Cyber Insurance, Cyber Liability, and Fraud Protection
    by technologynews
    Jul 29, 2021
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Microsoft Rips Into Delta Airlines For Sluggish Recovery After Global CrowdStrike Outage
    by technologynews
    Aug 08, 2024
    #delta
    Article Thumbnail
    Facebook Has Managed To Mess Up Beyond All Common Sense. A Social Media Nightmare
    by technologynews
    Jul 23, 2024
    #facebook
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Restore Your Database From a SQL Backup
    by technologynews
    May 07, 2021
    #database
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Proven SEO Content Writing Tools to Streamline Your Workflow
    by nafisahmayun
    May 19, 2023
    #seo-optimization
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas