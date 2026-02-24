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The Day I Watched 300 Students Stop Pretending and Start Building

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byutkarsh@fest-hackernoon

I'm an enthusiastic and passionate coder.

February 24th, 2026
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utkarsh@fest-hackernoon

I'm an enthusiastic and passionate coder.

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startups#startup#ai-fest-chandigarh-university#best-ai-in-2025#ai-fest-2026#ai-festivals#ai-tech-event#ai-fest-india#chandigarh-university

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