Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!by@hackernooncontests
    458 reads

    The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    FIRST place goes to How to Make a Malicious USB Device and Have Some Harmless Fun by @fatman. In the SECOND place, we have True Hackers and the Monsters we Invent by @oliveremeka. THIRD place goes to How to Protect Your Smart Vehicle from Cyberattacks by @funsor. The most-read story award goes to Uber & Thycotic: Are Password Vaults a Huge Security Vulnerability? by @jamesbores.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
    #cybersecurity#twingatehq
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernooncontests

    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Learn More
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @HACKERNOONCONTESTS'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

    Credibility

    react to story with heart


    Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the fifth round’s results announcement of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest by Twingate & HackerNoon!

    How do we enter the contest? Easy-peasy. Simply share any story on #cybersecurity. Here’s your complete guide on how to enter the cybersecurity writing contest.

    image

    As usual, we picked all the stories tagged with the #cybersecurity tag on HackerNoon, published in October, 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

    • Number of hours read
    • The number of people reached
    • The freshness of the content

    Top 10 nominations:

    1. Uber & Thycotic: Are Password Vaults a Huge Security Vulnerability? by @jamesbores.
    2. Cybersecurity in Web3: How to Jump on the Bandwagon Safely by @viceasytiger.
    3. How to Make a Malicious USB Device and Have Some Harmless Fun by @fatman.
    4. True Hackers and the Monsters we Invent by @oliveremeka.
    5. A Shapeshifter Under the Hoodie: The Face of Modern Cybercrime by @hernanortiz.
    6. How to Spot Honeypot Crypto Scams by @ismailmalik.
    7. OpSec Going Smart: Tiny Tips & Devices Review by @officercia.
    8. How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked? by @officercia.
    9. A Hacker Tried to Steal $566M by Exploiting a Code Smell, Here's How by @mcsee.
    10. How to Protect Your Smart Vehicle from Cyberattacks by @funsor.

    And the Winners are:

    The editors then voted for the top stories. Here are the winners for the month of October:


    FIRST place goes to How to Make a Malicious USB Device and Have Some Harmless Fun by @fatman.

    image

    ‘I really liked the tone of the article.  Under the guise of teaching you how to be a little naughty, it gives you tips on defending against certain hacks.’ - HackerNoon Editor

    Congratulations @fatman! You have won 500 USD!

    In the SECOND place, we have True Hackers and the Monsters we Invent by @oliveremeka.

    image

    ‘Pretty general info, but it's well-written and easy to understand. I also like how dramatic the title is.’ - HackerNoon Editor

    Congratulations @oliveremeka on securing the second place! You have won 300 USD!

    THIRD place goes to How to Protect Your Smart Vehicle from Cyberattacks by @funsor.

    image

    Explained well how connected vehicles come with new risks and had some decent tips on how to avoid getting hacked. - HackerNoon Editor

    Great story @funsor! Congrats on winning 100 USD!!

    The most-read story award goes to Uber & Thycotic: Are Password Vaults a Huge Security Vulnerability? by @jamesbores


    Excellent story, @jamesbores, you have won $100!


    Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck to the nominees and future participants of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest. Let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Cybersecurity Writing Contest: Final Round Results Announced!
    Published at Dec 28, 2022 by hackernooncontests #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Discussing Perpetuals in DeFi and Making Them Accessible to the Masses
    Published at Oct 20, 2022 by danstein #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Everything You Wanted to Know About THE SANDBOX
    Published at Nov 07, 2022 by manish8227 #enterthemetaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
    Published at Oct 08, 2022 by asafkirobo #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa