The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!

FIRST place goes to How to Make a Malicious USB Device and Have Some Harmless Fun by @fatman. In the SECOND place, we have True Hackers and the Monsters we Invent by @oliveremeka. THIRD place goes to How to Protect Your Smart Vehicle from Cyberattacks by @funsor. The most-read story award goes to Uber & Thycotic: Are Password Vaults a Huge Security Vulnerability? by @jamesbores.

Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the fifth round’s results announcement of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest by Twingate & HackerNoon!

How do we enter the contest? Easy-peasy. Simply share any story on #cybersecurity . Here’s your complete guide on how to enter the cybersecurity writing contest .

As usual, we picked all the stories tagged with the #cybersecurity tag on HackerNoon, published in October, 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content

Top 10 nominations:

And the Winners are:

The editors then voted for the top stories. Here are the winners for the month of October:





‘I really liked the tone of the article. Under the guise of teaching you how to be a little naughty, it gives you tips on defending against certain hacks.’ - HackerNoon Editor

Congratulations @fatman! You have won 500 USD!

‘Pretty general info, but it's well-written and easy to understand. I also like how dramatic the title is.’ - HackerNoon Editor

Congratulations @oliveremeka on securing the second place! You have won 300 USD!

Explained well how connected vehicles come with new risks and had some decent tips on how to avoid getting hacked. - HackerNoon Editor

Great story @funsor! Congrats on winning 100 USD!!





Excellent story, @jamesbores, you have won $100!





Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck to the nominees and future participants of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest. Let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!