The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect

It is worth explaining what a Software Architect is and how to become one. Software architecture can be seen as the centrepiece sitting between the business goals and the software system that supports the business to meet these goals. An architect would need broad and, at the same time, deep technical knowledge to build software that is often as complex as a city. The architect would also need to communicate a consistent message to business stakeholders without all the technical details to be successful.