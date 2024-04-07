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The Competitive Landscape of the Software Development Job Market

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byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

April 7th, 2024
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The Tech Panda
    byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

    The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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The Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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tech-stories#tech-job-market#tech-careers#jobs-market#tech-layoffs#future-of-ai#ai-revolution#career-advice#software-development-jobs

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