The Comparison of Top 10 Automated Mobile Testing Tools

Mobile testing is the process of testing mobile applications for functionality, usability or performance through the use of tools or open-source frameworks. Katalon Studio is an **all-in-one** automation testing tool for mobile, web, API, and desktop (Windows). Appium is a well-known and favored mobile test automation framework. Espresso is also a test automation tool for Android applications. The Top 10 Mobile Testing Tools are compiled by Hackernoon.com with a selection of questions to ask about mobile testing tools.