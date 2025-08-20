New Story

The Code Manifesto: Raghavendher Rao Santhapur on Quality and Scalability in Mobile Development

by
byJon Stojan Journalist@jonstojanjournalist

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin committed to delivering diverse and exceptional content..

August 20th, 2025
featured image - The Code Manifesto: Raghavendher Rao Santhapur on Quality and Scalability in Mobile Development
    Speed
    Voice
Jon Stojan Journalist

About Author

Jon Stojan Journalist HackerNoon profile picture
Jon Stojan Journalist@jonstojanjournalist

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin committed to delivering diverse and exceptional content..

Read my stories

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#high-quality-mobile-apps#mobile-development#code-quality#technical-debt#test-driven-development#cicd-pipelines#modular-architecture#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories