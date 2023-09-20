Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE CHURCH EDIFICEby@twain

    THE CHURCH EDIFICE

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    1. Mrs. Eddy gave the land. It was not of much value at the time, but it is very valuable now. 2. Her people built the Mother-Church edifice on it, at a cost of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. 3. Then they gave the whole property to her. 4. Then she gave it to the Board of Directors. She is the Board of Directors. She took it out of one pocket and put it in the other. 5. Sec. 10 (of the deed). “Whenever said Directors shall determine that it is inexpedient to maintain preaching, reading, or speaking in said church in accordance with the terms of this deed, they are authorized and required to reconvey forthwith said lot of land with the building thereon to Mary Baker G. Eddy, her heirs and assigns forever, by a proper deed of conveyance.”
    featured image - THE CHURCH EDIFICE
    society #religion #spiritual #books #ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    REVIVING HOPES AND BRIGHTENING PROSPECTS.
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Future Prospects of Manufactures, as Connected with Science
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    The account of the meeting of men of science at Berlin, in the autumn of 1828
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Crossing a River on a Wire
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL AWAKENING
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!