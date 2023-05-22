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THE CAPRICORN

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byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

May 22nd, 2023
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Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

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writing#non-fiction#natural-history#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#jean-henri-fabre#ebooks#fabre's-book-of-insects

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