The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project

The Stamp Rocks Project features a 28x28 pixel art, drawing inspiration from Ether Rocks but this time immortalized on the Bitcoin Stamp protocol. The creation of this unique collection is made possible through a custom algorithm developed with specific weights assigned to attributes tailored for this collection. The outcome is a set of 333 Stamped Rocks.
Stamp Rocks is a carefully curated compilation featuring 333 rock images obtained from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is securely minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a unique stamp, meeting the following criteria:
At X, the social network, the whole directory has been published.
https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1753935818379379078?s=20
Also available in Stamped Ninja
https://stamped.ninja/collection/stamprock
Stamp Fake Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 107 rock images sourced from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a stamp, but it is not considered a valid mint due to the following reasons:
https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1755931164290736602?s=20

https://stamped.ninja/collection/fakerocks
Stamp Fam Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 21 inspired rock images, each meticulously minted by the OGs in the Bitcoin Stamp community. The selection process has been curated by individuals with diverse backgrounds, ensuring that only the best is included in this unique collection. This approach aims to bring a diverse and rich array of artistic perspectives to Stamp Fam Rocks, making it a vibrant and representative showcase of talent within the community.
|
#
|
Stamp ID
|
Asset ID
|
Artist
|
1
|
279072
|
A733750414538253675
|
Pifu
|
2
|
279312
|
A111000000000000111
|
Bbleiztz
|
3
|
279373
|
A8247848247848247869
|
Alth0tas
|
4
|
279743
|
A943964058833894091
|
TonyNL
|
5
|
279902
|
A990432983293277476
|
TEPIXELABS
|
6
|
280155
|
A1305213694313195368
|
SH00K
|
7
|
280336
|
A96456633420116178
|
KAWABANGGA
|
8
|
280916
|
A12347442971031337769
|
Alth0tas
|
9
|
283172
|
A174007373719154583
|
Swiggle
|
10
|
283826
|
A12361719684741820414
|
????
|
11
|
285745
|
A17952530806890507208
|
Arwyn
|
12
|
286827
|
A1171078533921691844
|
BOOGEE
|
13
|
286866
|
A777000000000000777
|
Bbleiztz
|
14
|
289118
|
A8080000000000004047
|
Regan
|
15
|
289190
|
A1220653559858777441
|
mortylen
|
16
|
289361
|
A313407652195469334
|
StampedNinja
|
17
|
289793
|
A202400000006900002
|
Santiago
|
18
|
289795
|
A12353582650970905903
|
7imeless
|
19
|
289938
|
A1647239048381221037
|
Rarejay
|
20
|
290200
|
A995745323260604787
|
SASHA_CHUDO
|
21
|
290225
|
A1235723798304668971
|
Bbleiztz
Also available in Stamped Ninja
https://stamped.ninja/collection/stampfamrocks
The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project team is composed by:
|
#
|
Name
|
X handler
|
1
|
Zeno
|
@zenoanders
|
2
|
Fbiheadquarters.pdf
|
@mosadciaforever
|
3
|
NorthrnSatoshi
|
@NorthrnSatoshi
|
4
|
Pifu
|
@Pifu7
|
5
|
Megladon87
|
@Megladon87
|
6
|
Regan
|
7
|
Yara
|
8
|
Tony NL
|
@antoniocola
Each image is composed by a random choice with the following traits:
|
Trait Type Number
|
Trait Type Name
|
Total
|
Number
|
Name
|
Icon
|
1
|
Rock
|
10
|
1
|
Grey Zeno
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
2
|
Fbiheadquarters.pdf Grey
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
3
|
NorthrnSatosh Grey
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
4
|
Pifu Grey
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
5
|
Megladon87 Grey
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
6
|
Luke Brown
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
7
|
J-Dog Brown
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
8
|
Regan Blue
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
9
|
Yara Blue
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
10
|
Tony Blue
|
** **
|
2
|
Head
|
9
|
1
|
Bandana
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
2
|
Cap Forward
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
3
|
Cowboy Hat
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
4
|
Crazy Hair
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
5
|
Headband
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
6
|
Hoodie
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
7
|
Knitted Cap
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
8
|
Mohak
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
9
|
Tiara
|
** **
|
3
|
Eyes
|
4
|
1
|
Blue
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
2
|
Green
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
3
|
Red
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
4
|
Shades
|
** **
|
4
|
Earring
|
1
|
1
|
Earring
|
** **
|
5
|
Mouth
|
3
|
1
|
Cigarette
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
2
|
Medical MAsk
|
** **
|
**
|
**
|
**
|
3
|
Pipe
|
** **
Telegram: https://t.me/stamprocks
X: https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333
Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/StampRocks