The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project

The Stamp Rocks Project features a 28x28 pixel art, drawing inspiration from Ether Rocks but this time immortalized on the Bitcoin Stamp protocol. The creation of this unique collection is made possible through a custom algorithm developed with specific weights assigned to attributes tailored for this collection. The outcome is a set of 333 Stamped Rocks.





Stamp Rocks:

Stamp Rocks is a carefully curated compilation featuring 333 rock images obtained from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is securely minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a unique stamp, meeting the following criteria:





Image source is https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/

The stamp is a valid mint if it meets the following conditions: It is 1/1. It is locked. No valid stamp with an identical image and a lower stamp ID exists.

Minting occurred between block 827045 and block 827749.

Internal numbering (x/333) is aligned as displayed in the explorer.





At X, the social network, the whole directory has been published.

https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1753935818379379078?s=20





Also available in Stamped Ninja

https://stamped.ninja/collection/stamprock

Stamp Fake Rocks:

Stamp Fake Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 107 rock images sourced from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a stamp, but it is not considered a valid mint due to the following reasons:

Image source is https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/

The stamp is not 1/1 and/or not locked.

An identical image in a stamp with a lower stamp ID exists, which is a valid mint.

Minting occurred between block 827045 and block 827749.

Internal numbering (x/107) is aligned as displayed in the explorer.





At X, the social network, the whole directory has been published.

https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1755931164290736602?s=20





Also available in Stamped Ninja

https://stamped.ninja/collection/fakerocks

Stamp Fam Rocks:

Stamp Fam Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 21 inspired rock images, each meticulously minted by the OGs in the Bitcoin Stamp community. The selection process has been curated by individuals with diverse backgrounds, ensuring that only the best is included in this unique collection. This approach aims to bring a diverse and rich array of artistic perspectives to Stamp Fam Rocks, making it a vibrant and representative showcase of talent within the community.





# Stamp ID Asset ID Artist 1 279072 A733750414538253675 Pifu 2 279312 A111000000000000111 Bbleiztz 3 279373 A8247848247848247869 Alth0tas 4 279743 A943964058833894091 TonyNL 5 279902 A990432983293277476 TEPIXELABS 6 280155 A1305213694313195368 SH00K 7 280336 A96456633420116178 KAWABANGGA 8 280916 A12347442971031337769 Alth0tas 9 283172 A174007373719154583 Swiggle 10 283826 A12361719684741820414 ???? 11 285745 A17952530806890507208 Arwyn 12 286827 A1171078533921691844 BOOGEE 13 286866 A777000000000000777 Bbleiztz 14 289118 A8080000000000004047 Regan 15 289190 A1220653559858777441 mortylen 16 289361 A313407652195469334 StampedNinja 17 289793 A202400000006900002 Santiago 18 289795 A12353582650970905903 7imeless 19 289938 A1647239048381221037 Rarejay 20 290200 A995745323260604787 SASHA_CHUDO 21 290225 A1235723798304668971 Bbleiztz





Also available in Stamped Ninja

https://stamped.ninja/collection/stampfamrocks



Stamp Rocks Team

The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project team is composed by:

# Name X handler 1 Zeno @zenoanders 2 Fbiheadquarters.pdf @mosadciaforever 3 NorthrnSatoshi @NorthrnSatoshi 4 Pifu @Pifu7 5 Megladon87 @Megladon87 6 Regan @DankFroglet 7 Yara @NowVersusN0W 8 Tony NL @antoniocola



Stamp Rock Composition





Each image is composed by a random choice with the following traits:

Additional Information about the project

Telegram: https://t.me/stamprocks

X: https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333

Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/StampRocks







