    The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Projectby@tonynl
    206 reads

    The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project

    by TonyNLFebruary 27th, 2024
    The creation of this unique collection is made possible through a custom algorithm developed with specific weights assigned to attributes tailored for this collection. The outcome is a set of 333 Stamped Rocks.
    The Stamp Rocks Project features a 28x28 pixel art, drawing inspiration from Ether Rocks but this time immortalized on the Bitcoin Stamp protocol. The creation of this unique collection is made possible through a custom algorithm developed with specific weights assigned to attributes tailored for this collection. The outcome is a set of 333 Stamped Rocks.


    Stamp Rocks:

    Stamp Rocks is a carefully curated compilation featuring 333 rock images obtained from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is securely minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a unique stamp, meeting the following criteria:


    • Image source is https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/
    • The stamp is a valid mint if it meets the following conditions:
      • It is 1/1.
      • It is locked.
      • No valid stamp with an identical image and a lower stamp ID exists.
    • Minting occurred between block 827045 and block 827749.
    • Internal numbering (x/333) is aligned as displayed in the explorer.


    At X, the social network, the whole directory has been published.

    https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1753935818379379078?s=20


    Also available in Stamped Ninja

    https://stamped.ninja/collection/stamprock

    Stamp Fake Rocks:

    Stamp Fake Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 107 rock images sourced from https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/. Each image is minted in the Bitcoin blockchain as a stamp, but it is not considered a valid mint due to the following reasons:

    • Image source is https://proyce19.github.io/stamprocksmintsite/
    • The stamp is not 1/1 and/or not locked.
    • An identical image in a stamp with a lower stamp ID exists, which is a valid mint.
    • Minting occurred between block 827045 and block 827749.
    • Internal numbering (x/107) is aligned as displayed in the explorer.


    At X, the social network, the whole directory has been published.

    https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333/status/1755931164290736602?s=20


    Also available in Stamped Ninja

    https://stamped.ninja/collection/fakerocks

    Stamp Fam Rocks:

    Stamp Fam Rocks is a curated compilation comprising 21 inspired rock images, each meticulously minted by the OGs in the Bitcoin Stamp community. The selection process has been curated by individuals with diverse backgrounds, ensuring that only the best is included in this unique collection. This approach aims to bring a diverse and rich array of artistic perspectives to Stamp Fam Rocks, making it a vibrant and representative showcase of talent within the community.


    #

    Stamp ID

    Asset ID

    Artist

    1

    279072

    A733750414538253675

    Pifu

    2

    279312

    A111000000000000111

    Bbleiztz

    3

    279373

    A8247848247848247869

    Alth0tas

    4

    279743

    A943964058833894091

    TonyNL

    5

    279902

    A990432983293277476

    TEPIXELABS

    6

    280155

    A1305213694313195368

    SH00K

    7

    280336

    A96456633420116178

    KAWABANGGA

    8

    280916

    A12347442971031337769

    Alth0tas

    9

    283172

    A174007373719154583

    Swiggle

    10

    283826

    A12361719684741820414

    ????

    11

    285745

    A17952530806890507208

    Arwyn

    12

    286827

    A1171078533921691844

    BOOGEE

    13

    286866

    A777000000000000777

    Bbleiztz

    14

    289118

    A8080000000000004047

    Regan

    15

    289190

    A1220653559858777441

    mortylen

    16

    289361

    A313407652195469334

    StampedNinja

    17

    289793

    A202400000006900002

    Santiago

    18

    289795

    A12353582650970905903

    7imeless

    19

    289938

    A1647239048381221037

    Rarejay

    20

    290200

    A995745323260604787

    SASHA_CHUDO

    21

    290225

    A1235723798304668971

    Bbleiztz


    Also available in Stamped Ninja

    https://stamped.ninja/collection/stampfamrocks


    Stamp Rocks Team

    The Bitcoin Stamp Rocks Project team is composed by:

    #

    Name

    X handler

    1

    Zeno

    @zenoanders

    2

    Fbiheadquarters.pdf

    @mosadciaforever

    3

    NorthrnSatoshi

    @NorthrnSatoshi

    4

    Pifu

    @Pifu7

    5

    Megladon87

    @Megladon87

    6

    Regan

    @DankFroglet

    7

    Yara

    @NowVersusN0W

    8

    Tony NL

    @antoniocola


    Stamp Rock Composition

    Stamp Rock trait names


    Each image is composed by a random choice with the following traits:

    Trait Type Number

    Trait Type Name

    Total

    Number

    Name

    Icon

    1

    Rock

    10

    1

    Grey Zeno

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    2

    Fbiheadquarters.pdf Grey

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    3

    NorthrnSatosh Grey

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    4

    Pifu Grey

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    5

    Megladon87 Grey

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    6

    Luke Brown

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    7

    J-Dog Brown

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    8

    Regan Blue

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    9

    Yara Blue

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    10

    Tony Blue

    ** **

    2

    Head

    9

    1

    Bandana

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    2

    Cap Forward

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    3

    Cowboy Hat

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    4

    Crazy Hair

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    5

    Headband

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    6

    Hoodie

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    7

    Knitted Cap

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    8

    Mohak

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    9

    Tiara

    ** **

    3

    Eyes

    4

    1

    Blue

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    2

    Green

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    3

    Red

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    4

    Shades

    ** **

    4

    Earring

    1

    1

    Earring

    ** **

    5

    Mouth

    3

    1

    Cigarette

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    2

    Medical MAsk

    ** **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    **
    **

    3

    Pipe

    ** **



    Additional Information about the project

    Telegram: https://t.me/stamprocks

    X: https://twitter.com/StampRocks_333

    Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/StampRocks



