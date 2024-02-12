The Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project: Minting WORM Tokens with Stamped Ninja

What is the Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project?

Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project has been created by Tepixelab, a remarkable artist within the Bitcoin STAMPS community.





The genesis of the Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project originates from an inherent need for growth and a parallel desire to fly. This visionary concept materializes through the metaphor of “cocoons,” closely tied to the ethos of “time to dev.” Meticulously crafted, this framework takes into account the pivotal moments within the vibrant Bitcoin Stamp community.





Organic Development Process — Defined Stages:

Stage 1: Minting SRC-20 WORM and Defining Your Initial Reward

Stage 2: Mint STAMPS Traits

Stage 3: Mint SRC-721 Cocoons

Stage 4: Distribution and Rewards

Stage 5: Stage created based on Community Feedback

This document will concentrate on Stage 1, with a particular emphasis on the process of minting the WORM token.





What do you need?

All that’s required is a Ninja Wallet with a Bitcoin balance. If you don’t have one, refer to this guide to discover how to create a Ninja Wallet and embark on your journey into the realm of stamps with Stamped Ninja: Get Your Bitcoin Stamp: A Dive into the World of Stamps with Stamped Ninja









Stamped.Ninja IMPORTANT: Mints are only valid if done via







Step 1: Open your NINJAWALLET





This option can be found at the top right.

Click on “NINJAWALLET”.

Step 2: MINT menu Option

A window will appear at the right with BALANCE as a title.

This screen shows your SRC20 and ARTS Balance.

Click on “SRC20”.





Step 3: Filling the information

This is an important step that you need to review bwfore submitting

Source: This is the address that you would like to use to pay and receive the WORM tokens.

Action: Mint. Leave “Mint”, because this is the action that you need to take.

Tick: Type WORM. Ninja will help you to find it.





IMPORTANT: Make sure that tick is WORM. WORMS or $WORM are not related to Bitcoin Stamps Cocoons Project.





Amount: If you already selected WORM as tick, the number 7337 will be displayed. This is the maximum amount of WORM tokens that you can get per mint.

Fee sat/vB: Ninja Optimized Fee will do.





Step 4: Reviewing the data

Make sure that the form has the correct information once again.

Click on: ”ESTIMATE” to get a cost estimation of the transaction.





Step 5: Agreeing to Ninja’s estimation and submitting the transaction

Ninja will provide you with an estimation, which, in this case, is $13.78.





IMPORTANT: Depending on how busy the mempool is, fees can vary. In this situation the fee is 18,5 sat/vB.





If you agree on the price, Click on “MINT”. You will still need to confirm the transaction.





Step 6: Confirming the transaction

If you indeed want to proceed, Click on “Confirm.”





Step 7: Congratulations! … but wait a bit!





You have submitted the transaction, but it still needs to be processed by the Bitcoin blockchain.

You will get some options to monitor the transaction.

Click on “MEMPOOL”.





Step 8: Finding out where is queuing your transaction





Your transaction will be picked up in the next block if not overruled by other transactions that pay a higher fee. The triangle shows where your transaction is located.





Step 9: First confirmation!

Your transaction goes to the first confirmation. Still, you will need to wait for a few more confirmations to see WORM tokens in your wallet.





Step 10: You have your WORM tokens in your wallet





Access your wallet, and you should see tick WORM with 7337 tokens.

I hope this document made it easy for you to get engaged in the Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons project!





Additional information about the project:

Telegram group: Cocoons

Tepixelab’s X account: Tepixelab

