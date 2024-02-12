The Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project: Minting WORM Tokens with Stamped Ninja

Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project has been created by Tepixelab, a remarkable artist within the Bitcoin STAMPS community.
The genesis of the Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons Project originates from an inherent need for growth and a parallel desire to fly. This visionary concept materializes through the metaphor of “cocoons,” closely tied to the ethos of “time to dev.” Meticulously crafted, this framework takes into account the pivotal moments within the vibrant Bitcoin Stamp community.
This document will concentrate on Stage 1, with a particular emphasis on the process of minting the WORM token.
All that’s required is a Ninja Wallet with a Bitcoin balance. If you don’t have one, refer to this guide to discover how to create a Ninja Wallet and embark on your journey into the realm of stamps with Stamped Ninja:
IMPORTANT: Mints are only valid if done via
Stamped.Ninja
This option can be found at the top right.
Click on “NINJAWALLET”.
A window will appear at the right with BALANCE as a title.
This screen shows your SRC20 and ARTS Balance.
Click on “SRC20”.
This is an important step that you need to review bwfore submitting
Source: This is the address that you would like to use to pay and receive the WORM tokens.
Action: Mint. Leave “Mint”, because this is the action that you need to take.
Tick: Type WORM. Ninja will help you to find it.
IMPORTANT: Make sure that tick is WORM. WORMS or $WORM are not related to Bitcoin Stamps Cocoons Project.
Amount: If you already selected WORM as tick, the number 7337 will be displayed. This is the maximum amount of WORM tokens that you can get per mint.
Fee sat/vB: Ninja Optimized Fee will do.
Make sure that the form has the correct information once again.
Click on: ”ESTIMATE” to get a cost estimation of the transaction.
Ninja will provide you with an estimation, which, in this case, is $13.78.
IMPORTANT: Depending on how busy the mempool is, fees can vary. In this situation the fee is 18,5 sat/vB.
If you agree on the price, Click on “MINT”. You will still need to confirm the transaction.
If you indeed want to proceed, Click on “Confirm.”
You have submitted the transaction, but it still needs to be processed by the Bitcoin blockchain.
You will get some options to monitor the transaction.
Click on “MEMPOOL”.
Your transaction will be picked up in the next block if not overruled by other transactions that pay a higher fee. The triangle shows where your transaction is located.
Your transaction goes to the first confirmation. Still, you will need to wait for a few more confirmations to see WORM tokens in your wallet.
Access your wallet, and you should see tick WORM with 7337 tokens.
I hope this document made it easy for you to get engaged in the Bitcoin Stamp Cocoons project!
