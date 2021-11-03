The Bitcoin Millionaire Fastlane Currently Costs $637 USD

345 reads

Bitcoin brings the concept of "True Millionaire Lane" to light by allowing you to opt for low-time preference. By buying $637 of Bitcoin today, when its price is $63.7K, you become a de facto millionaire in the Bitcoin system. Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million units no matter what and a programmatic monetary policy. This gives you guarantees that you can build your life to have the financial freedom we should all aspire to. Bitcoin is divisible to eight decimal places and by buying 0.01 BTC, you will have in your possession 1 million Satoshis.