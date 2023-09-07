Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE BISHOP AND THE PRIESTby@anthonytrollope

    THE BISHOP AND THE PRIEST

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The afternoon on which Lady Carbury arrived at her cousin's house had been very stormy. Roger Carbury had been severe, and Lady Carbury had suffered under his severity,—or had at least so well pretended to suffer as to leave on Roger's mind a strong impression that he had been cruel to her. She had then talked of going back at once to London, and when consenting to remain, had remained with a very bad feminine headache. She had altogether carried her point, but had done so in a storm. The next morning was very calm. That question of meeting the Melmottes had been settled, and there was no need for speaking of them again. Roger went out by himself about the farm, immediately after breakfast, having told the ladies that they could have the waggonnette when they pleased. "I'm afraid you'll find it tiresome driving about our lanes," he said. Lady Carbury assured him that she was never dull when left alone with books. Just as he was starting he went into the garden and plucked a rose which he brought to Henrietta. He only smiled as he gave it her, and then went his way. He had resolved that he would say nothing to her of his suit till Monday. If he could prevail with her then he would ask her to remain with him when her mother and brother would be going out to dine at Caversham. She looked up into his face as she took the rose and thanked him in a whisper. She fully appreciated the truth, and honour, and honesty of his character, and could have loved him so dearly as her cousin if he would have contented himself with such cousinly love! She was beginning, within her heart, to take his side against her mother and brother, and to feel that he was the safest guide that she could have. But how could she be guided by a lover whom she did not love?
    featured image - THE BISHOP AND THE PRIEST
    writing #novel #victorian-literature #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!