The Best Weapon Skins in PUBG

PUBG Mobile is one of the best mobile games in the world with a flourishing competitive scene. There are several skins of all the weapons available in the game. Not all but some of them can level up to their final form that we are discussing in detail. The Fool M416 is the favorite gun of almost every pubg player, and the fool skin made it more attractive than others. The L&Q Chicken M762 is the name that sounds like this gun has some connection with chicken. The killing effect is somewhat like bones appearing on the ground.

Today, shooting games have pushed the gaming field to the maximum heights. Not one or two, there are thousands of shooting games played among the whole world and have achieved great success. Apart from Consoles, PS, or Mac games, PC & mobile shooting games are also very popular and have put the gaming society to the employment level. As we know, PUBG is played worldwide with a high-class competitive scenario that pushes its inventories in a high trend. Today, every player wants to upgrade their inventories ( skins, weapons, outfits, etc.) according to the current trend. So, collecting the popular gun skins for game characters is part and parcel of every PUBG player.

On observing this, I have collected some of the popular skins of the most usable guns in the PUBG.

Also, these skins play various roles for competitive players & streamers because we all want to see the mythic guns in the hands of our favorite players. So, let's look over some of the Popular gun skins from season 2 to the current season.



1. The Fool M416

2. L&Q Chicken M762

3. Blood and Bones M16A4

4. Godzilla AWM

5. M416 glacier

6. Gold Pirate AKM

7. Moonlit Grace Kar98K

8. 8-Bit Unicorn M762

9. Desert Fossil AKM

10. Terror Fang Kar98K





1) The Fool M416

Gun Name: M416

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 5:56 mm

Skin Name: The FOOL

Color: Purple and Violet

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7

Get the most popular Fool Skin & upgrade your inventory.

The M416 is one of my favorite guns in this game. True happiness comes when PUBG offers the fool set that gives a new look to M416. This skin is shining purple with a sharp violet-pink finish. Moreover, a joker sticker in the center looks scary and gives a mythic look to the gun. Also, you can upgrade this gun to the maximum at level 6 if you want to enjoy some Special features like kill feeds, etc. So, collect this gun and shine with your M416 Fool.

2) L&Q Chicken M762



Gun name: M762

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Skin name: L&Q Chicken

Color: Yellow

Upgradable: No



Play with the beast yellow bird.



L&Q is a new legendary skin for barrel lovers. There are many skins of the M762, but this L&Q chicken barrel has a unique appearance. This barrel skin is dark yellow with a chicken beak structure on the front side. Also, its orange feather-shaped finishing makes it look like a Roasted chicken. When you play with this gun, you will get admired by other players.

Go & collect this skin right now.







3) Blood and Bones M16A4

Gun name: M16A4

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 5:56 mm

Skin name: Blood and Bones

Color: Maroon and White

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



The M16A4 is a different assault gun. You can't use this gun on auto but burst. Players prefer this gun in large maps like Miramar, where snipers are primary weapons. If we talk about its skins, then the Blood and Bones is the biggest name coming in front of all other skins. It is also one of the best skins of M16A4. Blood & Bones skin is white & chocolate-reddish, which indicates the bone & blood colors. It is also one of the scary gun skins in PUBG.



4) Godzilla AWM



Gun name: AWM

Type: Sniper

Ammo: 300 MG

Skin name: Godzila

Color: Blue

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



Must collect the Godzilla AWM if you are a Sniper.



The AWM is also called the king of guns by people as it is the most powerful gun in PUBG that offers one shot and one kill. Surprisingly, game officials launched the Godzilla skin for the AWM that looks very impressive due to its high-class design. Godzilla AWM is a perfect combination of black and sky blue colors with a blunt teeth-shaped design on the bottom. Also, this gun is upgradable to level 7 for additional features.





5) M416 Glacier

Gun name: M416

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 5:56 mm

Skin name: Glacier

Color: Crystal White

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



M416 Glacier turns a death crate into an Ice Box.





Thanks to PUBG for designing such a great skin of M416. It is my favorite skin too. M416 Glacier is of crystal white color that appears as a gun made of shining white ice. Moreover, it is upgradable too, where it offers a Special feature at level 4 in which the death rate of the enemy changes to an icebox. Also, you will get kill feed messages when you upgrade your M416 Glacier to the max level 6. So, don't waste your time and get the power of ice with M416 Glacier now.



6) Gold Pirate AKM

Gun name: AKM

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Skin name: Gold Pirate

Color: Golden and Brown

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



Gold Pirate represents the royalty of your inventory.



PUBG offers another attractive skin of AKM as Golden Pirate. It is my favorite skin of AKM too, which is shining golden and looks very premium. When you play with this gun, you become very confident and also get admired by the other players due to the shine of its golden color. Golden Pirate AKM is the modified version of Seven Seas AKM. Go and get this royal skin today.



7) Terror Fang Kar98K

Gun name: Kar98K

Type: Sniper

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Skin name: Terror Fang

Color: Orange ( Level 6 )

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



Terror Fang gives you the feel of fire arrows.





Terror Fang is one of the popular upgradable skins of Kar98K. This skin is available in 3 to 4 different colors at different upgradable levels. Terror Fang is customized highly and appears as burning lava due to its unique design. Also, it offers highlighted kill feed messages on eliminating the players after full up-gradation.



8) 8-Bit Unicorn M762



Gun name: M762

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 7.62

Skin name: 8-bit Unicorn

Color: Blue and Black

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 5



8-Bit Unicorn offers you a special kill message with the Unicorn sticker.



8-Bit Unicorn is another fabulous skin of M762. This skin is of the same color as the blood of the Unicorn. The finishing and design of this gun are so beautiful & give a premium appearance. 8-Bit Unicorn skin is blue-black with a unicorn sticker in the middle. You must collect this skin if you use M762 as a primary weapon.



9) Desert Fossil AKM



Gun name: AKM

Type: Assault Rifle

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Skin name: Desert Fossil

Color: Maroon and Light Brown

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7



Desert Fossil AKM appears like a Dragon gun.





Are you a pro player who likes to play aggressively? Then this skin is for you. It has a special place in the list of top deadly gun skins.

This desert fossil is not only beautiful skin but also one of the best rare legendary items that every pro player deserves. If we talk about design, then the golden dragon-shaped bone handle and the sharp finishing of the red color of this gun are more than enough to answer all your questions. Dessert Fossil AKM looks quite similar to the Draconian Champion skin but differs in color pallet and Exterior Finishing.



10) Moonlit grace - Kar98K



Gun name: Kar98K

Type: Sniper

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Skin name: Moonlit Grace

Color: Silver, Golden and Purple

Upgradable: Yes

Max level: 7

Moonlit grace offers you the feeling of mythical powers.

Moonlit Grace Kar98K is the best outfit of Season 17. There are many awesome skins available for kar98k, but this skin deserves a special rank as it is one of the rare mythic gun outfits that is not very easy to collect. This sniper skin was out at runic power in a stylish knight theme.

Moonlit grace kar98k holds all those features that its name indicates. This skin glows like the light of the moon.

Moreover, its golden shine represents the luxurious inventory of the owner, and its crystal blue finishing gives a high-class mythic look.

Now It's your turn to choose your favorite gun skin.

