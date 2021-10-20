The Best React Component Libraries to Make Your Life Easier

React is an open-source JavaScript library that helps build the user interface for web and mobile apps. It combines effortlessly with other JavaScript frameworks and libraries and contains tiny, stand-alone pieces of code called components.

With the rapid growth of React and its user community, there is a growing range of supporting libraries, especially UI component libraries. These libraries save us a lot of time and effort when building beautiful and modern React applications. They provide many out-of-the-box components such as icon sets, buttons, date and time selectors, form entries, calendars, menus, paginations, maps, and more...

Here is a list of React component libraries to use!

Material Kit React

Material Kit React was inspired by Google's Material Design, and it builds a cohesive set of elements. It allows the web project to maintain consistency in its appearance and functionality. The layout is similar to several sheets of paper. It gives order and depth to the layouts. Material Kit contains several essentials like badges, buttons, menu, sliders, pagination, pills, tabs, and navigation bars that allow you to build a great React app. JavaScript elements include a date and time picker, tooltips, modals, popovers, and carousels. You can use the kit to start a new project or to revamp an old Bootstrap project.

Material UI

The creators of Ant Design built a unique design language and implemented React components into it. Google created its language known as Material Design, based on responsive animations, grid-based layouts, and maps. Material UI has many configurable and accessible UI widgets. These components are independent and self-supporting, and they inject only the styles needed for the display, which improves application performance. In addition, it offers a light, simple, and user-friendly design and layout, which makes it easy for developers to create dynamic applications.

React Toolbox

React Toolbox is one of the few component libraries that provide React UI components based on Google's Material Design specification. It has many components such as cards, buttons, dialogs, date pickers, and other elements that allow developers to build great web applications. The library also has excellent documentation. Its website provides a space for developers to experiment with the documentation. Getting started is as easy as an NPM download. It would help to remember that CSS modules are responsible for importing stylesheets written in SASS, which feeds the React Toolbox.

ANT Design

Ant Design is a React UI library and design system for web applications. It provides developers with components and demos to build interactive user interfaces such as buttons, icons, breadcrumbs, grids, maps, navigation bars, layout aids, etc. Components are supported in multiple languages.

The library is used in thousands of applications across a wide range of sectors and enjoys sufficient community support. All aspects of Ant Design are well thought out, and it is built based on a design system devised by its creators. The library is based on various specifications and unit principles, primarily created for internal desktop applications.

Ant Design allows consistency between all the components of an application, and its style language is Less.js. It is created explicitly for desktop applications and is based on various principles and specifications. A version for mobile applications is available for React Native.

React Bootstrap

The old Bootstrap library was a combination of JS and CSS files. This combination allowed developers to add pre-programmed and pre-styled user interface components.

React Bootstrap is a combination of the React and Bootstrap libraries. This library bridges the old and new styles by injecting the power of React into an already robust and dynamic library. Furthermore, to give us more control over the function and form of each component, React Bootstrap replaces Bootstrap's JS (JavaScript) with React. As a result, each component built becomes easy to access, which is crucial for developing front-end frameworks.

React Bootstrap doesn't stray far from its Bootstrap core, so developers have thousands of Bootstrap themes to choose from.

React Virtualized

To build a data-heavy front-end, React Virtualized is the library to use. It has many components that are useful for rendering huge tables, grids, and lists. For example, there are window scrollers, masonry, sprayers, columns, etc. In addition, tables are customizable by configuring row height and displaying spaces in cells. This library has few dependencies and supports standard-type browsers, such as recent Android and iOS mobile browsers.

Blueprint

In Blueprint, React components are primarily used for desktop applications. These components are well suited to the development of complex and data-dense interfaces. It is possible to grab pieces of code from the component library to generate and display icons, choose time zones, interact with dates and times, etc. In Blueprint, it is possible to customize the elements as we see fit.

Grommet

Grommet provides developers with modular, responsive, and accessible components. Since not all developers are good at designing, Grommet provides a (complete) icon set and a design kit. This design kit has different themes like Adobe XD, Sketch for macOS, etc. Grommet helps build accessible and responsive mobile-first web projects with an easy-to-use library. The beauty of Grommet is that it allows integration with an existing project or even when starting new projects. For larger screens or small screen mobile phones, Grommet quickly helps design a layout.

Fluent UI

Fluent UI was previously known as Fabric React and is inspired by Microsoft's Fluent Design UI. Fluent gives React developers a new take on the design elements used to build robust web applications. The Fluent library is compatible with several platforms such as desktop, macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. Fluent is already used by various Microsoft applications like Azure DevOps, OneNote, Office 365, etc. The library provides resources for developers such as design toolkits, controls, demos, tutorials, fonts, documentation, and more. In addition, Microsoft's smooth user interface has a consistent, straightforward look and feel.

Onsen UI

Onsen is a component library that focuses on designing mobile applications. This library was written in JavaScript and did not have substantial framework dependencies. Onsen is available for Vue, Angular JS 1, and 2. That doesn't mean Onsen doesn't have React ties. It has some good React bindings to simplify the integration of Onsen into React projects. To develop a mobile-first application, one can use Onsen UI because it will give the possibility of building an excellent user experience with reduced effort and unique compatibility with other platforms.

Semantic

Semantic UI React is based on jQuery, which adds more functionality. It uses user-friendly HTML and integrates with React, Ember, Meteor, Angular, and other frameworks. Semantic allows you to load any semantic CSS on its semantic React application. In addition, we will obtain flexibility in the customization of the components since we have access to the markup.

Semantic has more compatibility with React, and one can now use JSX code for component definition and link it with its React component code.

Chakra

Chakra UI is a simple yet modular and accessible component library that provides building blocks for building a dynamic React application. Chakra has a set of layout components like Stack and Box, making styling our components through passing props much more accessible. One of the great things about Chakra is that most of its components are Dark Mode compatible. As a result, Chakra can help build simple, composable components that meet real user interface needs.

Rebase

Rebase is a minor component library that allows you to create themable UI elements from a Styled System library. Rebase comes with eight essential components in a tiny little file, and they're all designed to create responsive web designs. These components are a great starting point for developers, extending them to custom UI components for their applications using the built-in ThemeProvider. If a developer doesn't want to rely on component libraries and instead wants to develop an existing library, they can use Rebase.

Evergreen

The developers of Segment created the Evergreen Component Library. It is an open-source project containing components for all web functionality. Evergreen's design is simple, intuitive, and lightweight. Evergreen explains all design decisions, and you can use it to build beautiful interfaces quickly. The current version of Evergreen gives developers theming options with the ThemeProvider component, but future versions are expected to have a more efficient and powerful API.





