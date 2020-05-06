The Best News Apps for Keeping Up with the Best of the Web

CryptoCruisers: Is it a Good Crypto Trading Tool?

Over the last few years, more people are joining in the cryptocurrency market which led to the industry’s massive growth spurt.

Despite the growth, the market remains volatile and the overarching complexities just to earn from trading have become a challenge to the late-comers. This makes it more essential to utilize good crypto trading tools to understand the market and predict the trends amidst volatility.

Here are the tools that a user will find in the dashboard:

Market Overview

CryptoSvet - magazine for Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and tech startups. it helps to Know the trend and pulse of the cryptocurrency market helps traders understand if it’s a good time to buy or not.

This simple interface has divided the indicators into 4: Extreme Greed, Greed, Fear and Extreme Fear. If the market shows fear, then it’s best to buy Bitcoin . But, if it shows greed, then selling is the way to go.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is commonly used among traders to analyze and predict market movement. However, this technique can be difficult for beginners since it requires reading the graphs, charts and numbers in cryptocurrency.

In CryptoCruisers, the online dashboard has simplified its technical analysis tool so that it shows the results from crunching multiple quantitative data.

Its indicators are divided into 5: Strong Sell, Sell, Neutral, Buy or Strong Buy. Just simply look at where the needle is pointing and you’ll know if you should buy or sell. Together with the Market Overview tool, users can come up with a decision on what they should do with a trade.

Media News Trends

Understanding and predicting the trends in the crypto market gives traders an advantage. But,there are several news and updates to look at so it can be difficult to track.

The Media News Trend feature of CryptoCruisers is a nifty tool to know if people are talking positively or negatively about a coin.

It scans the media for news about a coin and classifies if it is good or bad. That way, you don’t need to scour media outlets since everything is already assessed in just one tool.

Social Media Hotness Indicator

Cryptocurrency and social media go hand-in-hand. That is because most people get their news from social media channels.

If more people are talking about a coin, then it’s a signal that the price could go up!

CryptoCruisers users can get insights regarding the social media popularity of a coin through the Social Media Hotness Indicator. This tool has indicators if more people are talking about a coin. Knowing about this will give the trader more insights into the trend of a coin.

Is CryptoCruisers a Good Crypto Trading Tool?

There are other platforms out there that traders can use to track, monitor and analyze their trades and market such as Binance, CoinMarketCap, TradingView, etc. But the learning curve for these tools can be steep. First-time traders may find these too complicated and won’t help them at all with their trades.

With this in mind, Cryptocruisers is a good crypto trading tool , especially for beginners. Since its features are already streamlined for easy navigation and analysis. Plus, registration is FREE however, it requires a €250 minimum deposit to activate the account. Rest assured that this money is all yours to make trades with. On top of that, users will be given educational materials and a dedicated trading specialist.

Apps for Keeping Up with the Best of the Web



for keeping you up with the best of the web. Most times, we do not make better use of what we have available for us. There are so many great news apps available for our use but we do not make full explore of them. Most of these news apps are user friendly and good for our use. They are always available to keep us updated with the happenings around us and the world at large. Many interesting topics and articles ranging from politics, entertainment, sports, etc are available on most of these news apps. Here in this article, we shall examine the best news Apps that are available for keeping you up with the best of the web.

Here are few of the best News Apps

Google News

One of the best news apps that can keep you up with the best of the web is Google News. This news app works perfectly on iOS, Android and web. It has full coverage panels. Every breaking story is available on it. You can see all the relevant videos and tweets on this app. Interesting topics and news are always updated on the app. Without much stress, all the news are available at your domain. On Google News, you have the opportunity to follow any topic or news that is of interest to you and every update on such news and topics will be always be given to you via notification.

Apple News

Another beautiful news app is Apple News. Currently, it works on iOS and Mac OS. In recent times, the app has been upgraded. A new sidebar has been added to it. It can suggest stories or news to you depending on the apps or sites you are using to browse with. On this app, every top story is available for your reading. You have the chance to navigate through the stories that are popping up on the app. The display is user friendly as well.

Feedly

The more you surf the net, the more you discover better and useful apps. Feedly is another useful news app. It can work on iOS, Android and web. This news app is believed to be the best option for gathering news. The reason for this is that its standard has lasted longer when compared with other news apps. With Feedly, you can gather all news from a particular website or blog that you might have interest in. It does not filter any news, so you can enjoy everything about the site. Its interface is user friendly so there is no difficulty in accessing it.

Go Trashy

Flipboard

Flipboard, as it is called, works on iOS, Android and web. The idea behind this app was to bring its users to the world of digital magazines. Flipboard comprises news from blogs news sources and other sides that are into Flipboard. You can limit yourself to certain topics of interest on Flipboard and if you wish, you can view all the broad topics available on it. When you compare its interface with other news apps interface, there are higher chances that Flipboard would beat the rest. Its intuitive flow looks natural. This is why relevant tweets, podcasts, and videos are rightly embedded with the news stories. For anyone who has an interest in sharing news with friends and family, it is possible on the Flipboard magazine

Pocket

Have you heard about Pocket? If you have not heard about it, you are missing out on something interesting. With the Pocket news app, you do not need to get worried about time to read the news that looks interesting. This app was majorly designed for people who might not have much time to read when they see the news. On this app, you can stash or save an article or a video until you will have much time to read it or watch it This news app works on iOS, Android, web. On the interface, if you are using the app via the web it is called "Recommended" or "Explore" and on a mobile, you will see the “Discover" links. When you click on these links depending on the platform you are browsing from, you will see a list of interesting topics that are available for your reading.

Tweet Deck

Another news app on the list is Tweet Deck. This news app works with web or mac OS. Though it was a third-party app at inception, due to its usefulness, it was bought by Twitter in 2011. This app is characterized by filters, real-time updates, and advance searches. Considering its interface, it is designed in columns. This allows you to have several columns for lists, main timeline, notifications, searches and many more. The only issue with this News app is that it has full support on the web.

Nuzzel

This news app is kind of different from other new apps. This app allows you to get connected with your contacts on Twitter or LinkedIn. You will be able to get news to read and share them. With this app, you would get every bit of news on your feeds as soon as they surface. This makes it easier for you to access them.To make it more interesting, on the Nuzzle news app, you can see news shared by your friends of friends. This app also allows you to add a comment to the news you read.

Zig

Zig is another even popular on Android. It works on iOS, Android and web. This app is designed to serve you with interesting topics and articles ranging from celebrities talks to every other aspect. This app is user friendly. There is no overload information or news on this news app. Every news is concise, summarized and detailed. Every news is characterized by videos and photos to captivate the readers. In short, there is no longer news on this news app.

Reddit

I am sure most of us would be familiar with this news app. Reddit is a common news app, it works on iOS, Android, web. With Reddit, you can dive more into topics that are of more interest to you. It may be articles on technology, entertainment, sports, etc. You can depend on Reddit for essential online content that is trending. In conclusion, explore more with good news app. Most of the apps have been designed to make reading news easier for you.

