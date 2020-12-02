The Best Logistics Software for Ecommerce Companies

The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. The number of shoppers choosing e-commerce platforms over physical stores is also growing at an unprecedented rate. To fulfill the demands and expectations of new as well as existing customers, e-commerce companies are leaving no stone unturned.

However, just by providing the customers new products cannot help a company build a strong customer base and earn customer loyalty. In other words, there are many factors that should be considered to ensure complete business growth. Providing on-time deliveries and maintaining complete transparency is one of them.

It’s your business logistics that takes care of this part. If you are using traditional and manual ways to operate your logistics, then you might not be able to fulfill your customers' expectations and achieve desired business growth. Let’s learn more about the same.

Why do e-commerce companies need logistics software?

e-commerce companies like Amazon are offering same-day deliveries for many of their products; this has raised the expectations of buyers. Now, they expect every online shopping platform to offer either same- or next-day delivery, even if it requires them to pay some extra bucks. However, customers also understand the fact that not every company can deliver orders in such a short span of time. However, what they least expect from an online retailer is to guarantee on-time delivery to all their serviceable locations.

To ensure the same, e-commerce companies need to have an advanced logistics system that doesn’t require tasks or activities to be performed manually. That’s when the logistics management software comes into the picture. However, automating tasks is not the only reason for which companies need LMS. Here are a few more reasons for the same:

For automatic allocation of orders

Imagine you are receiving around one thousand orders in a day and processing them for delivery manually. It will include huge manpower and a lot of time to look after activities such as segregating the orders (based on their weight, delivery location, volume, size, and more), deciding the nearest hub from where the order will dispatch, printing and pasting labels, contacting drivers for pickups, and so on.

However, using a digitized logistics management system, you can overcome the challenge of manually allocating the orders. The system will integrate into your existing ERP and then process the orders smartly with little or no human intervention. Isn’t it amazing!!!

To utilize a vehicle’s capacity completely

Manually allocating and mapping consignments might not utilize a vehicle’s capacity to the fullest. However, an efficient logistics management system can do the same with utmost precision. This can help you to deliver more orders per vehicle and reduce the demand for further vehicles from the market.

For the real-time consignment tracking

To understand why real-time consignment tracking is essential, let’s take an example. Suppose a customer calls the support centre and complaints about not receiving the order on the delivery date. What would you do? You would find out the number of the driver who was assigned for the order delivery.

Then you will call them to ask their current location and update on the order status. After that, you will contact the customer back to update them on the status of the order or talk about the issue that caused a delay in the delivery.

You might have to give them some discount or compensation for the inconvenience caused. It is also possible that the customer cancels his order. But with live order tracking, you can provide your customers with the convenience to check their order status in real-time. Even you can have live updates on the status of the order.

To offer end-user visibility

End-user visibility helps in achieving customer satisfaction; it provides them with complete transparency and various delivery-related options. For example, they can contact the delivery agent at any time. Moreover, they can reschedule deliveries to inform the drivers about their unavailability at the place at the time of delivery. This would save his time as well as the fuel cost. Moreover, the feature would also help to reduce the rate of return to origin (RTO).

To offer contactless delivery and collect digitized POD

Contactless delivery has become the new norm for order delivery. It ensures the safety of the driver as well as your customers. With an advanced logistics software, you can provide your customers with the convenience of choosing contactless deliveries. After the delivery, the driver can upload the digitized proof of delivery; you can check the same in your merchant panel.

Now, when you know the importance of logistics software for the e-commerce industry, you can purchase one for your business. Since many companies offer logistics management systems, it is imperative to choose the one that offers you the best value of your money.

Apart from this, another factor that needs your attention is to choose a logistics software with all the advanced features that can transform your traditional logistics system. Read the following paragraph to know the essential features of the best logistics software for e-commerce companies:

Seamless integration with your existing ERP Carrier performance analytics Real-time order tracking Dedicated driver app AWB generation and print labels Trip creation and management

To get the logistics management software with all these features and other advanced functionalities, contact us at Shipsy!

