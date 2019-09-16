My Laravel Repository Pattern Solution (in only 30 lines of code)

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
and one called
findByName
.
concatName
<?php
namespace App;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class Product extends Model
{
/**
* The table associated with the model.
*
* @var string
*/
protected $table = 'products';
/**
* Find published product by name
* @param string $name
* @return Product
*/
public function findByName(string $name): Product
{
return $this->whereName($name)
->whereIsPublished(1)
->first();
}
/**
* Say we want to concat the name and a category name
* @return string
*/
public function concatName(): string
{
return $this->attributes['name'] . ' - ' . $this->attributes['category_name'];
}
}
What we are actually doing here is mixing methods for retrieving (collections of) Products, with methods for instances of 1 Product.
would look like this:
laravel-repositories
<?php
namespace App\Repositories;
use App\Models\Product;
use MrAtiebatie\Repository;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
/**
* Product repository
*/
class ProductRepository extends Model
{
use Repository;
/**
* The model being queried.
*
* @var \Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model
*/
protected $model;
/**
* Constructor
*/
public function __construct()
{
$this->model = app(Product::class);
}
/**
* Find published products by SKU
* @param {int} $sku
* @return {Product}
*/
public function findBySku(int $sku): Product {
return this->whereIsPublished(1)
->whereSku($sku)
->first();
}
}
property,
$model
knows which model to query and where to use Eloquent and where to use your own repository methods.
laravel-repositories
<?php
/**
* In your routes/web.php
*/
$router->get('/', function (\App\Repositories\ProductRepository $productRepo) {
// Use any Eloquent feature directly
$productRepo->all()->dd();
// Use your custom repository methods
echo $productRepo->findBySku(12345)->name;
// You can even query relations
echo $productRepo->first()->category;
});
Go try it out and leave me some feedback for improvement!