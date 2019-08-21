Search icon
The best crypto magazine - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇CryptoSlate
2ND PLACE-🥈Coindesk
3RD PLACE - 🥉Cointelegraph

"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today." 
—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently 
The best crypto magazine
For those who have been spreading the news since the very beginning, keeping us informed of the strides in crypto!
CryptoSlate
Coindesk
Cointelegraph


The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>

