How These Companies Are Using CBD Technology To Solve Sleep Relief

Have you heard about CBD, but you still aren’t sure what to make of it?

Do you want to try it, but you aren’t sure where to begin?

Don’t worry if you feel a little lost. Many have been in this position (myself included). CBD has only recently hit the mainstream, so the majority of people are still unfamiliar with it.

Thankfully there’s a lot of information out there to help you get started.

CBD has become one of the most talked-about topics in medical science in the last few years. Research has shown it to be a promising treatment for a range of different conditions, including stress, anxiety and chronic pain. The list of its benefits is staggering.

But what is it exactly?

In a nutshell, CBD is a chemical compound found in cannabis plants. It gets extracted from hemp and then turned into any number of consumable products. It’s completely separate from THC too, so there isn’t any “high” involved or anything like that.

Instead, what CBD does is relieve stress and work with your body’s natural rhythms. So it’ll make you more focused during the day, and then more relaxed at night.

CBD is surprisingly easy to take. While oils and gummies tend to be the most popular, there are also capsules for those who would rather bypass dealing with flavor entirely. You just swallow them with a glass of water like you would any other pill.

Here are 5 CBD companies that I think are currently leading the pack:

1. Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD waddles into the top spot on my list. And how could it not? Just take a look at that cute little penguin on the bottle.

In all seriousness, Penguin CBD has been making strides in the industry when it comes to delivering effective products.

Their products are made with a broad-spectrum extraction process, which uses CO2 to make sure that all of the beneficial terpenes are preserved without any of the THC. Each batch of products is then sent out to third-party labs for testing, to ensure its potency and purity.

Yet, this standard of quality doesn’t come at an ultra-steep cost like you’d expect. Penguin is committed to maintaining reasonable prices for their customers.

2. Charlotte’s Web

Much like the classic children’s novel of the same name, Charlotte’s

Web has a heartwarming story behind it.

It all started with a young girl named Charlotte Figi, who was suffering from debilitating seizures. Her condition had become so severe that she spent most of her time in the hospital, as she would have multiple seizures that lasted for hours each day.

That’s when the Stanley Brothers, a family of hemp farmers, stepped in and developed a low-THC, high-CBD strain of cannabis to help her out. It worked like a miracle, and their CBD products are now in high demand worldwide.

3. Green Roads

There’s an obvious reason why we tend to trust products crafted by professionals and experts. I know that I’m certainly put more at ease when I know I’m trying something made by somebody who knew what they were doing.

According to the Green Roads , their CBD capsules were “formulated by a board-certified pharmacist” with over 20 years of experience. They’re made using broad-spectrum CBD, meaning there is no THC present at all.

4. Bluebird Botanicals

Pro-tip: If you want to know which CBD brands are the most dependable, just take a look at their history and list of accolades. That should tell you all that you need to know.

Bluebird Botanicals, founded in 2012, was one of the earliest CBD companies to arrive on the scene. In 2016, they were awarded the title of “ #1 Hemp CBD Company ” at the Cannabist Awards hosted by the Denver Post. They are a family owned and operated business, and are involved with numerous charities.

5. Elixinol

A lot of CBD production tends to be centralized around the United States, due to its larger industrial hemp farms. A lot of brands don’t ship internationally as a result. This could leave some of you non-American viewers out there feeling left out.

That’s why Elixinol might come as a pleasant surprise.

While Elixinol might be based in Colorado , their operations extend across the globe. Their CBD products are distributed throughout 40 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. They’ve also specialized in hemp products for over 30 years now, so you know you can depend on their expertise.

Their capsules are made using a CO2 extraction procedure that ensures their purity without compromising it with any chemical solvents.

Conclusion

There’s a lot of choices out there when it comes to CBD capsules. More and more CBD brands seem to pop up every day, among the hundreds that already exist.

This is certainly not a comprehensive list. I’m not even sure that would be possible. However, I think this should serve as a solid starting point for newcomers. All of the brands I’ve included are reputable and reliable, as well as self-tested.

I definitely recommend taking your time while browsing through these and looking around at other potential options. From my own experience, I wholeheartedly believe that CBD is a worthwhile investment for your health and well-being.

