The Benefits of Document Imaging and What Pitfalls to Avoid

We are living in a digital age when storing information in electronic

formats has become the need of the hour. Document imaging is the

safest way to store business information but there are many pitfalls

that you need to avoid while imaging your documents. Let's first take

a look at the benefits and then we will discuss the associated

pitfalls.

Advantages of Document Imaging

If you think time and cost savings are only benefits of document imaging,

you are about to discover many new advantages. The ever-evolving

technological scenario has introduced us to enhanced techniques like

Intelligent Character Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, Optical Mark Recognition, and Intelligent Document Recognition. Let's discuss them one by one.

1. You can conveniently deal with massive diversified data

When you have to deal with a variety of documents, intelligent document

recognition allows you to scan and import them without any manual

intervention. It means you don't need to deploy any staff members for

it.



2. Handwritten data can be easily captured

Businesses that have to process human-marked or handwritten data from forms, questionnaires, surveys, multiple-choice answer sheets, etc. can utilize optical mark recognition techniques and easily collect

information and store in a digital format of their choice.

3. Any types of fonts can be recognized

Intelligent character recognition is a smart technology that recognizes different fonts and handwriting styles for almost accurate conversion. The

application learns the style during the process to deliver the utmost

accuracy.



4. Conversion of printed text into digital formats is simple

With the help of optical character recognition, you can convert a printed or handwritten document into a digital file. The technology

recognizes the text therein and generates machine-encoded text from

your scanned documents or even photographs.

Pitfalls to be Avoided

Employing document imaging techniques and developing a system for the same is a great decision but the process of transition should be carried out

quite carefully. Making haste while employing a process when crucial

data is involved is not advisable at all. Here are the pitfalls you

have to avoid while imaging documents.



1. Using Substandard Equipment

Keeping your costs to the minimum is good as far as the quality is not

compromised. Don't fall for cheap, substandard pieces of equipment

and invest only in advanced ones. You must also see that your

equipment pieces are having an automatic document feeder feature.



2. Overlooking Training

Training is always required for using new technology. Here, we are talking about the conversion of your valuable business information. A

training session will improve the chances of accuracy in the

processed documents.



3. Highlighting Significant Information

Highlighting intended information in original documents usually leads to error. The processed information can develop inaccuracies in such cases. Hence, if you want to highlight any pieces of information, you should do it directly onto the final output.





4. Stapling Documents to be Processed

Scanners are not designed to handle stapled documents. Even those featuring automatic document feeder accept unstapled, loose documents for processing.



5. Avoiding Human Resource Quality

You can't trust just anybody for your data conversion when your precious business information is involved. Invest in qualified and trained data professionals for it.

You can also outsource data entry and document imaging services if required.

If you want to go ahead with it, you have to develop your workplace ecosystem as per that. It will surely lead you to an effective data management system and provide you with quick access to information whenever required.

