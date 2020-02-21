The Benefits of Document Imaging and What Pitfalls to Avoid
@saivionindiaSaivion Outsourcing Services
World's Top Data Outsourcing Services Company - Saivion India
We are living in a digital age when storing information in electronic
formats has become the need of the hour. Document imaging is the
safest way to store business information but there are many pitfalls
that you need to avoid while imaging your documents. Let's first take
a look at the benefits and then we will discuss the associated
pitfalls.
Advantages of Document Imaging
If you think time and cost savings are only benefits of document imaging,
you are about to discover many new advantages. The ever-evolving
technological scenario has introduced us to enhanced techniques like
Intelligent Character Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, Optical Mark Recognition, and Intelligent Document Recognition. Let's discuss them one by one.
1. You can conveniently deal with massive diversified data
When you have to deal with a variety of documents, intelligent document
recognition allows you to scan and import them without any manual
intervention. It means you don't need to deploy any staff members for
it.
2. Handwritten data can be easily captured
Businesses that have to process human-marked or handwritten data from forms, questionnaires, surveys, multiple-choice answer sheets, etc. can utilize optical mark recognition techniques and easily collect
information and store in a digital format of their choice.
3. Any types of fonts can be recognized
Intelligent character recognition is a smart technology that recognizes different fonts and handwriting styles for almost accurate conversion. The
application learns the style during the process to deliver the utmost
accuracy.
4. Conversion of printed text into digital formats is simple
With the help of optical character recognition, you can convert a printed or handwritten document into a digital file. The technology
recognizes the text therein and generates machine-encoded text from
your scanned documents or even photographs.
Pitfalls to be Avoided
Employing document imaging techniques and developing a system for the same is a great decision but the process of transition should be carried out
quite carefully. Making haste while employing a process when crucial
data is involved is not advisable at all. Here are the pitfalls you
have to avoid while imaging documents.
1. Using Substandard Equipment
Keeping your costs to the minimum is good as far as the quality is not
compromised. Don't fall for cheap, substandard pieces of equipment
and invest only in advanced ones. You must also see that your
equipment pieces are having an automatic document feeder feature.
2. Overlooking Training
Training is always required for using new technology. Here, we are talking about the conversion of your valuable business information. A
training session will improve the chances of accuracy in the
processed documents.
3. Highlighting Significant Information
Highlighting intended information in original documents usually leads to error. The processed information can develop inaccuracies in such cases. Hence, if you want to highlight any pieces of information, you should do it directly onto the final output.
4. Stapling Documents to be Processed
Scanners are not designed to handle stapled documents. Even those featuring automatic document feeder accept unstapled, loose documents for processing.
5. Avoiding Human Resource Quality
You can't trust just anybody for your data conversion when your precious business information is involved. Invest in qualified and trained data professionals for it.
You can also outsource data entry and document imaging services if required.
If you want to go ahead with it, you have to develop your workplace ecosystem as per that. It will surely lead you to an effective data management system and provide you with quick access to information whenever required.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!