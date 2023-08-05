Search icon
    THE BELLMAN’S SPEECHby@lewiscarroll

    THE BELLMAN’S SPEECH

    The Bellman himself they all praised to the skies—     Such a carriage, such ease and such grace! Such solemnity, too! One could see he was wise,     The moment one looked in his face! He had bought a large map representing the sea,    Without the least vestige of land: And the crew were much pleased when they found it to be     A map they could all understand. “What’s the good of Mercator’s North Poles and Equators,     Tropics, Zones, and Meridian Lines?” So the Bellman would cry: and the crew would reply     “They are merely conventional signs! “Other maps are such shapes, with their islands and capes!     But we’ve got our brave Captain to thank: ”(So the crew would protest) “that he’s bought us the best—    A perfect and absolute blank!”
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll

