The Beginners' Guide to Gut Checking your Competition

I'm [Parker](https://parkerrex.com).

When I'm not busy highjacking swole Bezos' figure for clout, I build software *(startup dropping soon)* for a living and talk about product management on [YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuaQecz84wTuxKzr1Yxi4Q). My last go was helping build [Delivery Dudes](https://deliverydudes.com) to [acquisition](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/delivery-dudes). Think UberEATS except instead of a $15-$20 average ticket, we did $50-$60 average ticket based on the service area. I joined when we operated in 3 cities and helped scale to 84, building all the product along with the way with the help of 2 talented engineers.

I learned a lot about building products, sizing up audiences, figuring out what users wanted. That was the product side of things. Beyond that I thought a lot about our scary competitors like UberEATS, DoorDash, etc. At the time both were still privately held companies.\n\n\\\nWhen companies are private, they have the choice to disclose if they are growing or not. Companies can manipulate their image in the press, and create a lot of noise. Many companies practice “Peacocking” - a way to appear better on paper than reality. The practice is very popular for companies trying to get bought. *ps. you want to get bought, not sell.*\n\n\\\n ![Look at how great I am. I'm definitely doing well.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-31qc37bn.jpeg)\n\nThere are a few tools you can use to help size up a company. This 10 minutes exercise gives you a better idea of how a competitor is performing. You’re not going to get something that reverses engineers a P&L, but you will get a directional idea of how the company is doing.\n\n\\\nSome easy indicators for gut checking a company.\n\n* Total traffic\n * Is the company acquiring more users? Are there more folks arriving to the site?\n* Google traffic\n * how are they ranking on SEO? if they’re crushing it maybe take a look at their blog/marketing strategy to see what’s working for them.\n* Number of links\n * Are they getting publications? Are they building their internet presence?\n* Careers page\n * Are they hiring tons of engineers?\n * Is it bare?\n* [CrunchBase](https://www.crunchbase.com) profile\n * Is the company on a fundraising sprint?\n\n## The Tools\n\n1. [Similarweb](https://www.similarweb.com/)\n\nThis one’s a breeze. Head to the [Google Chrome Store](https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/similarweb-traffic-rank-w/hoklmmgfnpapgjgcpechhaamimifchmp) (assuming you use that because…. market share).\n\n\\\n ![Chromes got the browser market by the kahones](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-invm37al.png)\n\nSnag the extension and pin it up on the top right. If you don’t see it you’ll need to go to your extensions and then select “pin”.\n\n\\\nFrom there, it’s as easy as visiting a site and clicking that little indicator on the top right. It’s a dynamic indicator meaning the icon will fill up if the site has more traffic, and vice versa if the site has little traffic.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-7uxc37du.png)\n\nOnce you click it, a slider will fling open, and voila… You’ve got traffic estimates and more!\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-c8xt37i4.png)\n\nWhy is this helpful? Well, here’s an example. I want to connect with folks in software dev. I hadn’t been on [Hackernoon](https://hackernoon.com) in months and recently got an email from them. I checked their traffic and was surprised at the growth the publication had gained since I last checked the site. That triggered my idea to share this piece.\n\n\\\nThere’s a ton of stuff in the SimilarWeb panel above including:\n\n* Global rank\n* Country rank\n* Category rank\n* Visits over time\n* Bounce rate\n* Pages per visit\n* Monthly visits\n* Avg visit duration\n* Geo by country\n* Traffic source breakdown..\n\n\\\nFor instance, I see [Hackernoon](https://hackernoon.com) gets most of their traffic from Search:\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-qlzw37zx.png)\n\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\\\n## 2. [Neil Patel](https://neilpatel.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-i01uu37ri.png)\n\n\\\nYes, that bald guy that shows up everywhere. He and his team built a tool that analyzes a website for the following:\n\n\\\n* Number of links linking to you\n* Number of visitors from google by competitors\n* Looks at your category and finds your competitors\n\n\\\nThat tool brings him in a ton of new client work because it tells them how much room for improvement they have…\n\n\\\nGo to [his site](https://neilpatel.com/) and enter your website URL.\n\n\\\nWe’ll use Hackernoon in this case. It’ll run through a series of steps that look like this:\n\n\\\n ![Backlinks = SEO gold. More the merrier to make our dear friend Google happy. ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-gy13937g0.png)\n\n ![How does he get this...? Seems fishy.. If he assumes a $20 avg sale that's 113k sales.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-7113g37e7.png)\n\n ![Voila - look at them competitors.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-r813y37mc.png)\n\n ![Like I mentioned. Not always accurate. This one is useless. ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-k914f37vv.png)\n\nCool. You’re continuing to shape up what this company is all about. Are things as peachy as they speak about in the press?\n\n## [Crunchbase](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/uber)\n\nDid the company raise money?\n\n\\\nAre they on round F and their traffic is going down? That’s bad.\n\n\\\nAre they bootstrapped and growing? If you’re an angel investor, slide into their founder’s DMs.\n\n\\\n[Crunchbase](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/uber) is a database for companies to share fundraising information. It’s industry standard and a great tool for learning more about a companies financials. Not always accurate, but directionally helpful.\n\n\\\n ![Feel like inspector gadget out here](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-kd17e37hm.png)\n\n**You get:**\n\n* Companies founding location\n* Number of employees\n* Status (private, round level, IPO)\n* URL\n* Ranking on CB\n* Exits\n* Investments\n* Number of acquisitions\n\n## Careers Page\n\nThis one gets thrown off if the company is bootstrapping. In that case, the founder will not want to add overhead and will stay under the radar.\n\n\\\nCareer pages explode the second round of funding lands in the bank. Let’s look at [DoorDash](https://www.doordash.com/) who recently had a solid IPO.\n\n\\\nWhen DoorDash came into Delivery Dudes territory they had just raised a TON of money which I [wrote about here](https://hackernoon.com/how-a-food-delivery-company-can-dominate-without-venture-capital-4464e6394fc3) in 2018.\n\n\\\nI was looking at their career page and WOW did it have a lot of folks.\n\n\\\nNow they have more cash than ever and just take a look. Your thumb may fatigue from the number of scrolls required to browse all the open positions.\n\n\\\nSame thing if the company is private. Check out their career page. It’s always accessible by visiting the footer of the site.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-ka1c337ag.png)\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/FOngTir0M4aeAVN3dnA555mRb7p1-hs1cd37al.png "left-50")That’s a lot of positions and you don’t even see the “show more positions button at the bottom.\n\n\\\nAgain, this is a late-stage, post-IPO company. 