    THE BEAVER’S LESSONby@lewiscarroll

    THE BEAVER’S LESSON

    They sought it with thimbles, they sought it with care;     They pursued it with forks and hope; They threatened its life with a railway-share;     They charmed it with smiles and soap. Then the Butcher contrived an ingenious plan     For making a separate sally; And had fixed on a spot unfrequented by man,     A dismal and desolate valley. But the very same plan to the Beaver occurred:     It had chosen the very same place: Yet neither betrayed, by a sign or a word,     The disgust that appeared in his face.
    featured image - THE BEAVER’S LESSON
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll

    Lewis Carroll

