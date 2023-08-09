Search icon
    THE BARONS EMBASSYby@lewiscarroll

    THE BARONS EMBASSY

    I was following the Vice-Warden, but, on second thoughts, went after my Lady, being curious to see how she would manage to keep the children out of sight. I found her holding Sylvie's hand, and with her other hand stroking Bruno's hair in a most tender and motherly fashion: both children were looking bewildered and half-frightened. “My own darlings,” she was saying, “I've been planning a little treat for you! The Professor shall take you a long walk into the woods this beautiful evening: and you shall take a basket of food with you, and have a little picnic down by the river!” Bruno jumped, and clapped his hands. “That are nice!” he cried. “Aren't it, Sylvie?” Sylvie, who hadn't quite lost her surprised look, put up her mouth for a kiss. “Thank you very much,” she said earnestly. My Lady turned her head away to conceal the broad grin of triumph that spread over her vast face, like a ripple on a lake. “Little simpletons!” she muttered to herself, as she marched up to the house. I followed her in.
    featured image - THE BARONS EMBASSY
    writing#novel#social-satire#books#fantasy
    Lewis Carroll

