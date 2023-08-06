Search icon
    THE BAKER’S TALEby@lewiscarroll

    THE BAKER’S TALE

    They roused him with muffins—they roused him with ice—     They roused him with mustard and cress— They roused him with jam and judicious advice—     They set him conundrums to guess. When at length he sat up and was able to speak,    His sad story he offered to tell;And the Bellman cried “Silence! Not even a shriek!”     And excitedly tingled his bell. There was silence supreme! Not a shriek, not a scream,    Scarcely even a howl or a groan,As the man they called “Ho!” told his story of woe    In an antediluvian tone. “My father and mother were honest, though poor—”     “Skip all that!” cried the Bellman in haste.“ If it once becomes dark, there’s no chance of a Snark—     We have hardly a minute to waste!”
