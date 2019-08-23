The Bait & Switch Award - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

555 reads

UPDATE

WINNER - 🥇Medium's Paywall

2ND PLACE -🥈Facebook's Libra

3RD PLACE -🥉Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards



🕛The Noonies are made possible by Stream . Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

The Bait & Switch Award



For the worst pivot. For the worst pivot.

and the award goes to...

*Facebook's Libra

*Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards

*Upwork

*Medium's Paywall

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>







Tags