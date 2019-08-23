The Bait & Switch Award - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019
UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Medium's Paywall 2ND PLACE -🥈Facebook's Libra 3RD PLACE -🥉Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards
🕛The Noonies are made possible by Stream
. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
and the award goes to...
*Facebook's Libra
*Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards
*Upwork
*Medium's Paywall
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!