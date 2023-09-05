The Bahama's Acknowledged SBF's Request for Rule of Specialty During Extradition

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 12 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here STATEMENT OF FACTS II. The Bahamas Extradites Mr. Bankman-Fried Pursuant to Simplified Extradition Proceedings. B. The Magistrate Commits Mr. Bankman-Fried to Custody for Extradition, Acknowledging That the Rule of Specialty Applies. The following day, the Magistrate committed Mr. Bankman-Fried to custody for extradition in accordance with the simplified extradition procedure set out in Section 17 of the Extradition Act. Ex. 4 (Transcript of Dec. 21, 2022 Extradition Hearing) at 10:44-11:07. During the hearing, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s Bahamian counsel asked that the Magistrate ensure the rule of specialty applied. See id. at 7:42-45. The Magistrate acknowledged Bahamian counsel’s request, confirming his understanding that the Minister of Foreign Affairs was obligated under the Extradition Act to obtain assurances from the United States that the rule of specialty would apply and that he would convey this understanding to the Minister. See id. at 9:34-10:24. The Magistrate also expressed confidence that the United States and the Bahamas would comply with the rule of specialty as set forth in the Treaty. See id. at 10:12-21 Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener