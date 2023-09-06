The “Australasian,” a Cunard steamer, running between Liverpool and New York

Some moments later I met Captain Corsican, and told him of the scene I had just witnessed. He understood, as well as I did, that the situation of affairs was growing more and more serious. Ah! could I have foreseen all that would happen, how I should have longed to hasten the speed of the "Great Eastern," and put the broad ocean between Fabian and Harry Drake! On leaving each other, Captain Corsican and I agreed to watch the actors in this drama more narrowly than ever. The "Australasian," a Cunard steamer, running between Liverpool and New York, was expected this day. She was to leave America on Wednesday morning, and therefore would not be long before passing us. A watch was kept; however, she did not come in sight. About eleven o'clock the English passengers organized a subscription on behalf of the wounded on board, some of whom had not been able to leave the hospital; among them was the boatswain, threatened with an incurable lameness. There was soon a long list of signatures, not however, without some objections having been raised.